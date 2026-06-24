Thredd Brings Visa Cloud Connect Live in Asia Pacific to Support Faster, More Reliable Issuing Across the Region

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced the implementation of Visa Cloud Connect (VCC) in the Asia Pacific, marking a significant regional milestone in the company’s broader cloud transformation strategy.

Following Thredd’s global agreement to enable Visa Cloud Connect, the Asia Pacific implementation advances the company’s commitment to building a more resilient, scalable and future-ready issuing infrastructure. Share

Following Thredd’s global agreement to enable Visa Cloud Connect, the Asia Pacific implementation advances the company’s commitment to building a more resilient, scalable and future-ready issuing infrastructure for fintechs, digital banks and embedded finance providers operating across the region. The implementation is currently centralised through Singapore, Thredd’s regional cloud hub for APAC, supporting faster programme onboarding, more efficient release cycles and enhanced operational reliability for clients.

Visa Cloud Connect enables organisations to access VisaNet, Visa’s secure global payments network, through cloud-based infrastructure. For Thredd, the implementation is part of a wider shift away from traditional data centre hardware toward end-to-end cloud-native infrastructure, including direct cloud connectivity into the network. This reduces reliance on third-party intermediaries and gives Thredd greater control over the performance, monitoring and resilience of its platform.

“Visa Cloud Connect represents an important step in the evolution of our infrastructure strategy across Asia Pacific,” said Damien Gough, Head of APAC at Thredd. “The industry is moving beyond traditional processing environments toward cloud-native, real-time financial orchestration, where speed, resilience, scalability and adaptability increasingly determine competitive advantage. By implementing direct cloud connectivity into VisaNet through our Singapore regional hub, we are strengthening the operational foundation that supports faster programme deployment, improved platform visibility and greater flexibility as clients expand across markets, rails and emerging payment models.

"With the pace of change happening in areas such as AI, Agentic Commerce, and multi-rail payments, infrastructure needs to be able to evolve quickly alongside changing customer behaviour, regulatory requirements and new forms of commerce. Visa Cloud Connect helps position us to support that shift with a more modern, resilient and operationally flexible connectivity model across the region.”

The implementation supports Thredd’s hosted model in Asia Pacific, allowing fintechs, digital banks and other digital-first businesses to leverage Thredd-managed infrastructure without having to build and maintain their own direct environment. This model is particularly well suited for organisations prioritising speed of execution, simplified deployment and access to Thredd’s regional operating infrastructure.

The move also increases Thredd’s flexibility to support future local deployments where client or market requirements demand it. Visa Cloud Connect creates optionality to stand up dedicated local instances in major markets faster than would have been possible under traditional infrastructure models. For large institutions with local data residency or sovereignty requirements, such as tier-one or tier-two banks, this provides a clearer path to exploring dedicated market-specific deployments where commercially and operationally appropriate.

By moving to a cloud-native model with direct cloud connectivity to VCC, Thredd is improving the network-connection layer in APAC, to further improve the foundation for speed, resilience, and future optionality.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai