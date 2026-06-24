Olio Releases New Report on the Future of Skilled Nursing

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olio, a leading post-acute and behavioral health care coordination platform, today released Take Control of the Handoff: The New Rules of Winning in Skilled Nursing, a report drawn from its May 2026 Skilled Nursing Transitions of Care Summit. Senior leaders representing more than 350 skilled nursing facilities gathered to examine one of the industry’s most consequential challenges: the quality of patient transitions into, through, and beyond the SNF.

"What’s holding the industry back isn’t effort or intent. It’s the structural alignment and shared visibility that let great teams do their best work." Share

The report arrives at a pivotal moment, as SNFs face mounting pressures like workforce shortages, rising patient acuity, growing regulatory scrutiny, and increasing accountability for outcomes that begin before admission and continue long after discharge. Summit participants were direct: excellent clinical care, while essential, is no longer enough. The facilities that will lead the next decade will be those that build the operational systems, shared visibility, and cross-continuum coordination to win the handoff every time.

“The SNF leaders in this room have seen what excellent transitions of care look like, and they’re ready to make it the standard, not the exception. What’s holding the industry back isn’t effort or intent. It’s the structural alignment and shared visibility that let great teams do their best work. That’s exactly the problem Olio was built to solve.”

— Ben Forrest, Chief Executive Officer, Olio

The report offers a roadmap for operational improvement. It covers the end-to-end patient journey including patient progress visibility, referral efficiency, administrative burden relief, actionable data, and coordination as a system, rather than a daily act of heroics.

A clear theme ran through the summit: Leaders across the country are eager to deliver on the potential of coordinated care. The tools, infrastructure, and knowledge to do it are increasingly within reach. AI, automation, and interoperability are moving from aspiration to availability. What’s needed now is the structural alignment to put them to work.

“Every one of these leaders has watched a transition succeed and a transition fail, often in the same week. They know what the right model looks like. The opportunity in front of us is to make that model repeatable, transferable, and resilient. The leaders who move now will define the next era of skilled nursing.”

— Ben Forrest, Chief Executive Officer, Olio

The report reflects candid, on-the-ground perspectives from leaders at American Senior Communities, The Ensign Group, Legacy Healthcare, Cantex, ProCare (a Cantex company), and Olio. Participants included vice presidents of clinical services, chief nursing officers, directors of business development, and quality network leaders: the full range of roles that touch a transition of care.

Read the full report, which includes key insights and recommended actions, at olio.health/2026-olio-toc-summit-report

About Olio

Olio is the leading care coordination software purpose-built for care transitions, and the only end-to-end transitions of care solution on the market. With four integrated capabilities — AI-Powered Admissions, Census Management, Discharge Coordination, and Olio Insights — Olio modernizes the entire patient journey from referral intake through post-discharge. Olio connects care teams and keeps them engaged while delivering the insights organizations need to improve outcomes and reduce costs. www.olio.health