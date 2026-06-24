Koop Technologies and ViaLinx.io Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Resilient, Secure, and Compliant Digital Infrastructure Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koop Technologies, a leading provider of compliance automation, cybersecurity governance, risk management, and security certification solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ViaLinx.io, a provider of Connectivity Resilience, Service Continuity, Business Continuity, Always-On Connectivity, Network Visibility, and Zero Trust solutions.

ViaLinx.io enables organizations and service providers to maintain broadband connectivity during WAN outages, service degradation, and network disruptions through intelligent connectivity orchestration, automated failover, multi-path networking, real-time network visibility, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security principles.

Together, the companies will deliver a new generation of resilient, secure, and compliant digital infrastructure solutions for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), telecommunications operators, managed service providers (MSPs), cloud service providers, and enterprises worldwide.

The partnership combines ViaLinx.io's advanced connectivity resilience, service continuity, and business continuity capabilities with Koop's compliance automation, cybersecurity governance, risk management, and certification expertise, creating a comprehensive framework that addresses both operational resilience and regulatory compliance requirements.

Through this collaboration, service providers and enterprise customers will benefit from a comprehensive framework that combines:

Connectivity Resilience and Business Continuity

Service Continuity and Always-On Connectivity

Zero Trust Security

Network Visibility and Operational Intelligence

Compliance Automation

Cybersecurity Governance

Risk Management

Privacy Programs

Continuous Compliance Monitoring

Security Certifications and Assessments

By bringing together network resilience and compliance readiness, the joint solution helps organizations improve service availability, strengthen security posture, accelerate compliance initiatives, reduce operational risk, and build greater trust with customers and partners.

The companies intend to jointly support customers in achieving and maintaining industry-recognized security and compliance frameworks, including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, SOC 2, vendor risk management programs, privacy initiatives, and broader Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) requirements.

As part of the collaboration, the companies plan to jointly engage service providers, telecommunications operators, mobile operators, cloud providers, and enterprise customers globally, delivering integrated solutions that address both network continuity and cybersecurity compliance requirements.

"Compliance, security, and operational resilience are increasingly interconnected," said Kamron Khodjaev, Co-Founder & Growth Lead at Koop Technologies. "Together with ViaLinx.io, we are creating a differentiated solution that helps organizations meet regulatory requirements while maintaining business continuity and operational excellence."

"Organizations today require more than connectivity. They require trusted, resilient, secure, and compliant digital infrastructure," said Moshe Levinson, Co-Founder & CEO of ViaLinx.io. "By combining ViaLinx.io's Connectivity Resilience, Service Continuity, Network Visibility, and Zero Trust capabilities with Koop's compliance and governance expertise, we can help customers improve service availability, accelerate compliance readiness, reduce operational risk, and strengthen overall cyber resilience."

"412x972 serves as a strategic business development partner to Koop Technologies, supporting market expansion, strategic partnerships, go-to-market initiatives, and commercial growth opportunities," said Inbar Zolkov, Director of Business Development & Sales at 412x972. "This collaboration reflects the type of international business opportunities 412x972 actively helps cultivate between innovative technology companies, service providers, and enterprise ecosystems."

The companies also intend to collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, customer engagements, proof-of-concepts (POCs), industry events, thought leadership activities, webinars, strategic marketing programs, and customer success initiatives.

About Koop Technologies

Koop provides a modern platform for cybersecurity compliance, governance, risk management, security assessments, compliance automation, privacy programs, and cyber insurance. The platform helps organizations streamline compliance initiatives, improve security posture, reduce operational risk, and accelerate enterprise readiness.

For more information, visit: Koop Technologies

About ViaLinx.io

ViaLinx.io delivers carrier-grade Connectivity Resilience, Service Continuity, Business Continuity, Always-On Connectivity, Network Visibility, and Zero Trust solutions for Internet Service Providers, telecommunications operators, enterprises, and SMBs worldwide. The platform enables uninterrupted connectivity during WAN outages and network disruptions through intelligent orchestration, automated failover, multi-path networking, real-time operational intelligence, and secure connectivity frameworks designed for next-generation digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: ViaLinx.io