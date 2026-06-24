Vantor Partners With BAE Systems to Build Next-Generation 20 cm-class Vantage Imaging Satellites

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantor, the leading provider of unified spatial intelligence from space to ground, today announced that it has teamed with BAE Systems to manufacture its next-generation, 20 cm-class Vantor Vantage™ imaging satellites, which are expected to begin operations before the end of the decade. BAE Systems was selected based on its extensive heritage developing highly capable spacecraft systems and its long-standing partnership supporting the Vantor constellation.

Building on the proven operational performance of Vantor’s WorldView Legion® satellites and legacy constellation, the Vantor Vantage satellites are designed to collect the most accurate, highest-resolution commercial imagery on orbit. They will integrate advanced technologies designed to increase imagery collection opportunities during each satellite pass, reduce latency, and deliver mission-critical intelligence from space in the low single-digit minutes.

Vantor Vantage was previously announced as part of Vantor’s planned expansion of its industry-leading imaging satellite constellation. Together with Vantor’s Pulse satellites—a fleet of 40 cm-class satellites designed for high revisit—the expanded architecture will create the first commercial space-based system that combines exquisite, high-resolution imaging with persistent, real-time global monitoring in a unified operational architecture.

The expanded constellation will fuel Vantor’s highly accurate, global-scale 2D and 3D spatial foundation and extend the capabilities of its Tensorglobe™ spatial intelligence platform, which automates the intelligence cycle from tasking through AI-powered analysis to deliver mission-critical insights at the pace of change.

Together, these capabilities will deliver unmatched decision advantage across a range of defense, intelligence, and commercial missions, including persistent site monitoring, real-time command and control, automated mapmaking, and rapid disaster response.

“As demand accelerates for more responsive space-based intelligence, we’re investing in expanding our constellation capabilities to strengthen the spatial foundation that represents our living digital twin of Earth,” said Matt Jenkins, Chief Space Systems Officer at Vantor. “Vantage represents the next generation of exquisite imaging from space, and BAE Systems’ proven track record of manufacturing excellence, mission execution, and deep experience supporting world-class imaging programs makes them the right partner to help us build what will be the most capable commercial imaging satellites on orbit.”

By integrating persistent monitoring with high-resolution intelligence collection inside a continuously updated spatial intelligence system, Vantor is building a more responsive operational foundation that can deliver a shared ground truth to both human decision makers and autonomous systems in real-time.

“We are entering a new era of imaging satellite production that is based on a long and successful history of delivering space vehicles for Vantor programs,” said Brad Shogrin, Vice President and General Manager of National Space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. “The Vantage imaging satellites will provide essential data for critical national and commercial intelligence programs, and we look forward to growing our partnership as we advance to the production phase of these next-generation space vehicles. Vantor features world-class capabilities, and we are excited to once again partner with them on these advanced systems.”

To learn more about Vantor Vantage, visit here.

About Vantor

Vantor is forging the new frontier of spatial intelligence to unlock a more autonomous, interoperable world. We give decision makers and operators the power to build a unified intelligence picture, delivering the clarity they need to navigate what’s happening now and shape what’s coming next. We fuse data from our constellation, which includes the most capable imaging satellites on orbit, with real-time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground to create an AI-ready digital twin of Earth. Our spatial intelligence platform automates every part of the cycle—from tasking to collection to production—to update and analyze this foundation at the pace of change. Our products drive deeper mission-critical insights and connect the next generation of autonomous systems across the defense, intelligence, and commercial landscape. To learn more, visit www.vantor.com.