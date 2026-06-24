Way Specialty Deploys Origami Risk Policy Administration and Billing Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced that Way Specialty has deployed its policy administration and billing solutions to support and scale operations. Way Specialty, a full-service managing general underwriter (MGU) exclusively partnering with independent agents and brokers, is leveraging Origami Risk’s core insurance solutions to optimize the policy lifecycle and billing process for distribution partners and customers. The deployment was completed in collaboration with Wikifri, an insurance consulting firm and Origami Risk implementation partner.

Implementing Origami Risk has given Way Specialty a strong operational foundation — one they can build on as their programs grow. Share

Origami Risk was chosen by Way Specialty following an evaluation focused on finding a scalable, flexible platform capable of supporting the business from launch through future expansion. Working with Wikifri, Way Specialty assessed how a unified solution could balance speed to market with long-term operational needs, while avoiding the limitations of fragmented systems and the risk of outgrowing the platform as the business evolves. Origami Risk’s platform stood out for its breadth of functionality across core MGA operations, built-in rating capabilities, ISO content and ability to support future program growth on a single system.

“Way Specialty was built on the vision of delivering specialized, responsive and reliable solutions to our partners, and having Origami Risk as the platform for our future P&C programs is a critical step in that journey,” said Byron Way, President & Chief Executive Officer, Way Specialty. “The unified system for policy administration and billing gives us the operational foundation we need today, with the flexibility to adapt and expand as our underwriting strategy and business evolve.”

“We’re excited to partner with Way Specialty as they continue to build a differentiated MGA focused on service and specialization,” said Mike Kaplan, Chief Client Officer, Origami Risk. “Our technology will support their continued growth by streamlining operations and delivering a more connected experience for their partners and customers.”

Wikifri supported Way Specialty through go-live as part of the overall solution delivery.

“Way Specialty was thoughtful about choosing a platform that could support the business as it evolves,” said Bill Freitag, CEO and Managing Partner, Wikifri. “Implementing Origami Risk has given Way Specialty a strong operational foundation — one they can build on as their programs grow.”

Origami Risk’s policy administration solutions help clients bring products to market quickly and enable users to manage the entire policy lifecycle from one comprehensive system. Its billing solution, another core insurance offering, streamlines processes across the billing cycle and delivers real-time financial insights for informed decision-making.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk empowers leaders in insurance, risk, and safety with a purpose-built, cloud-native platform that optimizes workflows for better data, better insights, and better collaboration. Through highly configurable solutions integrated on a single platform, Origami Risk supports the management of the full lifecycle of risk, from prevention to recovery — helping the experts reduce harm and loss, and respond more rapidly and effectively when it happens. Grounded in continuous innovation and a foundational focus on client success, Origami Risk is trusted by leading organizations to enable greater resilience as they build for the future. For more information, visit origamirisk.com.

About Way Specialty

Way Specialty is a full-service managing general underwriter (MGU) exclusively focused on independent agents and brokers. Founded on decades of underwriting expertise and a commitment to responsive, reliable service, Way Specialty delivers specialized insurance solutions and underwriting expertise designed to help its partners grow and succeed. For more information, visit wayspecialty.com.

About Wikifri

Wikifri is a results-driven insurance consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complexities of the insurance industry. With over 28 years of experience, Wikifri specializes in consulting, technology solutions and implementation services for insurers, MGAs and others throughout the insurance value chain. The firm's partnership-based approach helps clients Innovate, Execute and Realize meaningful business outcomes. For more information, visit wikifri.com.