Thomas Carr Howe Middle School Unveils New Fitness and Strength Training Space Through Partnership with Elevance Health and Impact Fitness Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Carr Howe Middle School today celebrated the unveiling of a newly transformed fitness and strength training space made possible through a partnership with Elevance Health and the Impact Fitness Foundation (IFF).

“Strong communities are built when young people have the support and opportunity they need to thrive,” Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevance Health Share

The project marks the fifth consecutive year that Elevance Health and IFF have invested in Indianapolis schools through community fitness initiatives connected to the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tipoff, a premier collegiate basketball tournament that celebrates the impact of women in sports.

More than 40 Elevance Health volunteers worked alongside representatives from the Impact Fitness Foundation to renovate the school’s fitness and athletic training areas, creating a modern, welcoming environment designed specifically for middle school students. The project included installation of new flooring, fitness equipment, storage systems, and organizational improvements that will support year-round student wellness and athletic development.

But school leaders say the true impact will be measured not by the equipment installed, but by the opportunities it creates.

The renovated facility will serve as the home for expanded strength and conditioning programming, open gym opportunities, and student-athlete development activities throughout the summer and school year. “This space opens the door to opportunities our students simply didn’t have before,” said William Clay, Athletic Director at Thomas Carr Howe Middle School. “We're excited to provide structured strength and conditioning opportunities, create new experiences for our female student-athletes, and help students build habits that support their health, confidence, and success both on and off the field of play.”

The initiative reflects Elevance Health’s commitment to improving whole health by investing in the places where young people live, learn, and play.

“Strong communities are built when young people have the support and opportunity they need to thrive,” said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevance Health. “Over the past five years, our partnership with the Impact Fitness Foundation and the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tipoff has helped schools create spaces that promote movement, well-being, and connection. We are proud of the impact we’ve made together and look forward to continuing to empower the next generation to lead healthier, brighter lives.”

The connection to the Women’s Fort Myers Tipoff is especially meaningful this year as Elevance Health and the Impact Fitness Foundation celebrate their fifth year of a partnership dedicated to helping young people thrive through sports and fitness, while advancing the tournament’s commitment to supporting and empowering young women both on and off the court.

“Research consistently shows that girls are more likely to leave sports and organized fitness programs during adolescence,” said Chris Welsh, Founder and President of the Impact Fitness Foundation. “Creating welcoming spaces and intentional programming can make a tremendous difference. We’re excited to see Howe use this facility not only to support athletics, but also to help young people—especially young women—discover confidence, leadership, and a lifelong connection to health and wellness.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, coaches, staff members, and student-athletes participated in an instructional clinic led by Impact Fitness Foundation trainers to learn proper equipment use, strength-training fundamentals, and best practices for maintaining the new facility.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner whose purpose is to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire healthcare journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead better lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 105 million consumers through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, home health, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

About Impact Fitness Foundation

The Impact Fitness Foundation is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating fitness and movement opportunities in underserved communities. Through facility transformations, programming, education, and training, IFF helps individuals of all ages build healthier futures through movement and wellness.