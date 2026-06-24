Circadence and Scale AI Partner to Strengthen AI-Driven Cyber Readiness Across Government and Enterprise

BOULDER, Colo. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circadence and Scale AI today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities across U.S. government and enterprise environments, with an initial focus on cyber operations and high-priority mission use cases.

Together, Circadence and Scale AI are helping organizations move from AI experimentation to operational cyber readiness Share

The partnership brings together Circadence’s AI-native cyber readiness platform with Scale AI’s infrastructure for developing and operationalizing large-scale agentic AI systems. Together, the companies are enabling organizations to move from AI experimentation to operational deployment, closing a critical gap between AI capability and cyber mission readiness.

Initial joint efforts will focus on delivering AI-enabled cyber mission environments, intelligent workflow automation for cyber operations, and advanced decision support systems for analysts and operators. These capabilities are designed to reduce development timelines from months to minutes, increase operator effectiveness, and enable organizations to integrate AI into existing cyber environments while continuously validating performance against real-world threats.

“AI adoption is entering a phase where execution matters more than experimentation,” said Michael Moniz, CEO of Circadence. “This partnership is focused on cyber readiness. By combining our ability to rapidly generate and validate cyber mission environments with Scale’s strength in production-grade AI, we can help customers deploy AI faster, at lower cost, and with measurable impact on operational performance.”

"Operating at speed is critical to effectively defend against the countless cyber threats facing the country," said Zane Teeters, Head of Public Sector GTM, Scale AI. "Agentic AI gives us the decisive edge to stay ahead of adversaries who are constantly targeting US networks."

The collaboration reflects growing demand from government and enterprise organizations to operationalize AI in secure, high-consequence cyber environments. By aligning AI development with continuous validation and mission-specific cyber deployment, Circadence and Scale AI are establishing a scalable foundation for AI-driven cyber readiness across defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors.

With accelerating revenue, expanding global contracts, and a scalable AI driven architecture, Circadence is positioned to outpace legacy providers.

About Circadence

Circadence is an AI-driven technology company building platforms that enable rapid design, deployment, and operation of mission environments. Its solutions are used to accelerate readiness, improve performance, and bring AI capabilities into real-world operational contexts. For more information visit http://circadence.com.

About Scale AI

Scale’s mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions. We provide the high-quality data that powers the world’s AI models, and we help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that create real impact. Through our Scale Lab’s research organization, we test models with rigorous benchmarks and novel research to help ensure AI is developed in ways people can trust. Founded in 2016, Scale is headquartered in San Francisco.