Asset-Map Launches Growth Partners Program and Growth Studio to Help Financial Advisors Build Thriving Practices

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset-Map Holdings, Inc. (“Asset-Map”), the premier visual financial planning conversation tool for advisors, today announced the launch of Asset-Map Growth Partners, a curated program connecting advisors with vetted companies purpose-built to help them grow. It supports advisors at every stage of that growth: expanding their reach, executing outstanding client service, and elevating their business. Growth Studio debuts alongside the program, Asset-Map's own subscription marketing service built for advisors who want a systematic way to attract the clients who are ready for an Asset-Map experience.

Attracting the right clients, earning their trust quickly, and turning planning conversations into lasting relationships requires more than good intentions. It requires clarity. Asset-Map was built to deliver it. Share

Growth is the defining challenge for financial advisors today. The average RIA grew its client base by just 4.8% in 2024, according to the Schwab RIA Benchmarking Study. Attracting the right clients, earning their trust quickly, and turning planning conversations into lasting relationships requires more than good intentions. It requires clarity. Asset-Map was built to deliver it.

Growth Partners launches with four inaugural members, Anasova, Banrion Capital Management, PSBLTY, and WealthReach, alongside Asset-Map's own Growth Studio, united around a single purpose: helping advisors use Asset-Map to build practices that grow with intention. Each Growth Partner was chosen because they strengthen what Asset-Map makes possible.

“Asset-Map has always lived inside the meeting; but advisors also need to fill the room, build their brand, and act on what planning surfaces,” said H. Adam Holt, CFP, Founder and CEO, Asset-Map. “Asset-Map’s Growth Partners gives them the infrastructure to do all of that.”

Growth Partners is distinct from Asset-Map's integration partner network. Where integrations connect data, Growth Partners connects advisors to growth. Each partner was selected for a demonstrated ability to help advisors expand their reach, execute at a higher level, or elevate their business. Single sign-on integration is available where supported.

Anasova delivers financial services lead infrastructure, unifying consent, identity, and intent across Sales Qualified, Marketing Qualified, and Digital Qualified demand into one advisor pipeline. For Asset-Map advisors, Anasova turns visibility into volume, filling the pipeline with the right prospects before the planning conversation begins.

PSBLTY is a coaching firm that helps advisors move upmarket through the building of a brand their ideal clients believe in, mastering the art of sales and referrals, and engineering a high performance culture that scales beyond founder-led growth. For Asset-Map advisors, PSBLTY delivers powerful training that builds advisors' clarity, consistency, and confidence in every client conversation.

WealthReach builds Living Sites, custom advisor websites engineered to rank on Google and AI search platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini, with AI-powered content in each advisor's voice and visitor identification that converts anonymous traffic into pipeline. For Asset-Map advisors, WealthReach builds the web presence and content that brings the right prospects to the door, including content designed specifically to showcase the Asset-Map planning experience.

Banrion Capital Management is a structure-agnostic alternatives marketplace built by advisors, for advisors. Banrion gives independent RIAs and broker-dealers conflict-free access to the research, technology, and operational infrastructure needed to add alternatives at scale, turning the planning gaps Asset-Map surfaces into actionable investment opportunities.

Growth Studio is Asset-Map's contribution to the program. Asset-Map makes financial planning visible. Growth Studio makes the advisor visible. A paid monthly subscription built around Asset-Map's visual planning approach, it equips advisors with an ever-growing library of niche-specific marketing assets, customizable templates, platform training, and on-demand video.

Together, Growth Studio and the Growth Partners support Asset-Map advisors as they expand their reach, execute outstanding client service, and elevate their business. Advisors are invited to join the free Asset-Map Growth Webinar Series, running every Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET from July 8 through September 2, 2026.

Register today and continue your growth journey with Asset-Map!

Asset-Map’s inclusion of a company in the Growth Partners program does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation that any particular product or service is appropriate for any RIA, advisory client, account or investment strategy. Growth Partner services are available separately from an Asset-Map subscription. Participating partners have commercial arrangements with Asset-Map, under which Asset-Map may receive compensation if clients subscribe to their products or services.

ABOUT ASSET-MAP

Founded by Certified Financial Planning Practitioner H. Adam Holt in 2013, Asset-Map is on a mission to elevate the financial health of millions of people. The platform provides an interactive, holistic view of a household's financial picture that empowers advisors and their clients to comprehend, discuss, and make smart financial decisions — now and in the future. Asset-Map has mapped over 2.5 million people and $3.4 trillion in financial instruments, and is used by thousands of financial professionals across RIAs, broker-dealers, banks, and insurance firms in the US, Canada, the UK, and South Africa.