Gardner White Selects DataXstream OMS+ to Streamline Sales and Order Management on SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream, an award-winning SAP Endorsed App Partner focused on complex sales and order management, announced that Gardner White, a Michigan-based, family-owned retailer with more than 100 years of history, has selected OMS+ to support its sales and order management operations as part of its SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud transformation.

"Gardner White operates one of the most sophisticated retail selling models in the industry. Most order management systems simply aren't built to handle this. OMS+ is." — Sean Mitchell, Sr VP of Sales, DataXstream Share

As part of its digital transformation journey, Gardner White was exploring a modern, mobile and intuitive sales order management tool that enhances its customer experience and supports scalable rapid growth.

Gardner White turned to DataXstream and has selected OMS+, an SAP-native sales execution platform that is purpose-built for complex, high-touch selling environments. OMS+ operates directly within SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud and will enable Gardner White to unify sales, order management, pricing, inventory visibility and fulfillments onto a single, real-time platform, without introducing additional systems or data silos.

“Gardner White operates one of the most sophisticated retail selling models in the industry. Most order management systems simply aren’t built to handle this. OMS+ is,” said Sean Mitchell, Sr VP of Sales for DataXstream. “We're proud to partner with their team and give their associates the tools they need to deliver an exceptional customer experience from first conversation to final delivery.”

About DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP® Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers’ SAP® infrastructure. As members of the SAP® marketplace, DataXstream’s products, including OMS+ and OMS+ Cloud, are available in the SAP® Store. OMS+ revolutionizes the sales and customer buying experience by empowering organizations with intelligent, flexible, and future-ready order management solutions.

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