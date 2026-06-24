-

Gardner White Selects DataXstream OMS+ to Streamline Sales and Order Management on SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud

Leading furniture retailer chooses SAP-native sales execution platform to enable scalable growth

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream, an award-winning SAP Endorsed App Partner focused on complex sales and order management, announced that Gardner White, a Michigan-based, family-owned retailer with more than 100 years of history, has selected OMS+ to support its sales and order management operations as part of its SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud transformation.

"Gardner White operates one of the most sophisticated retail selling models in the industry. Most order management systems simply aren't built to handle this. OMS+ is." — Sean Mitchell, Sr VP of Sales, DataXstream

Share

As part of its digital transformation journey, Gardner White was exploring a modern, mobile and intuitive sales order management tool that enhances its customer experience and supports scalable rapid growth.

Gardner White turned to DataXstream and has selected OMS+, an SAP-native sales execution platform that is purpose-built for complex, high-touch selling environments. OMS+ operates directly within SAP S/4 HANA Public Cloud and will enable Gardner White to unify sales, order management, pricing, inventory visibility and fulfillments onto a single, real-time platform, without introducing additional systems or data silos.

“Gardner White operates one of the most sophisticated retail selling models in the industry. Most order management systems simply aren’t built to handle this. OMS+ is,” said Sean Mitchell, Sr VP of Sales for DataXstream. “We're proud to partner with their team and give their associates the tools they need to deliver an exceptional customer experience from first conversation to final delivery.”

About DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP® Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers’ SAP® infrastructure. As members of the SAP® marketplace, DataXstream’s products, including OMS+ and OMS+ Cloud, are available in the SAP® Store. OMS+ revolutionizes the sales and customer buying experience by empowering organizations with intelligent, flexible, and future-ready order management solutions.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

For more information, press only:
Cailin Yates
CMO
757.345.3437
cyates@dataxstream.com

Industry:

DataXstream

Release Summary
Gardner White selects DataXstream OMS+ to streamline sales & order management on SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#DataXstream
#OMS
#SAPPartner

Contacts

For more information, press only:
Cailin Yates
CMO
757.345.3437
cyates@dataxstream.com

Social Media Profiles
DataXstream on Facebook
DataXstream on Instagram
DataXstream on Linkedin
DataXstream on X
DataXstream on YouTube
More News From DataXstream

DataXstream Receives Two Global 2026 SAP® Partner Awards for AI Innovation and Industry Applications

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream today announced that it received two Global 2026 SAP® Partner Awards for the “Partner Application: Industries” category and the “SAP Business AI: Partner Innovation – AI Cloud Application” category. The awards recognize DataXstream’s leadership in delivering industry-driven applications and AI-driven cloud innovations that modernize sales execution and order management within SAP environments. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners...

DataXstream’s OMS+ Achieves SAP Premium Certification for Cross-Channel Order Management in Private Cloud

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream LLC, an SAP® Endorsed App partner developing innovative solutions for SAP sales and distribution, today announced that its OMS+ Cross-Channel Order Management platform for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition has achieved Premium Re-Certification for SAP Endorsed Apps by SAP. This milestone confirms that OMS+ meets SAP’s highest standards for security, cloud delivery, responsible AI and clean core aligned architecture. The certification, which is doc...

Gulf Oil Selects DataXstream’s OMS+ Portal to Power LATAM Digital Transformation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream LLC, an SAP® Endorsed App partner developing innovative solutions for SAP sales and distribution, today announced that Gulf Oil, a globally recognized lubricant company with operations in more than 25 countries, has selected OMS+ Portal to modernize and unify the company’s customer-facing sales platform across Latin America. The project is part of a broader initiative to streamline operations, enhance scalability and deliver a seamless buying expe...
Back to Newsroom