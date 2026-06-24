Liberty University Renews Longtime Partnership with Sodexo to Enhance Campus Dining and Hospitality Experience

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty University has renewed its partnership with Sodexo through a new 10-year agreement that will support the university’s continued growth and further enhance dining, hospitality, and event experiences for its campus community.

The renewal extends a 48-year relationship and reinforces Sodexo’s role in supporting one of the nation’s largest campus dining programs. The comprehensive program includes approximately 950 Sodexo employees, a 120,000-square-foot flagship dining facility with 27 platforms, 24 retail concepts across campus, and service for more than 12,000 meal plan students.

“Our longstanding partnership with Liberty University reflects a shared commitment to delivering a high-quality campus experience,” said Ashton Sequeira, CEO, Sodexo Campus & Schools. “As the university continues to grow, we are proud to support its vision with dining, hospitality, and service solutions designed to meet the needs of students, faculty, staff, and guests.”

Liberty University continues to expand through increased enrollment, campus growth, and additional student housing, and the renewed agreement positions Sodexo to enhance services in ways that support the university’s evolving needs. That includes support for new campus ventures such as Liberty University’s Champion Center, a premier venue designed to host up to 1,000 guests for catering and events.

"We are proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Sodexo. Over more than four decades, Sodexo has been a trusted partner, supporting Liberty University through periods of growth and change while consistently demonstrating an unwavering commitment to our mission. From the outstanding professionals serving on our campus each day to leaders throughout the organization, Sodexo has exemplified the qualities of a true strategic partner,” said Louis Camneletta, vice president, Liberty University Auxiliary Services. “We understand the significant impact that an exceptional dining program has on the overall student experience, student retention, and institutional success. By extending our partnership with Sodexo, we are confident that Liberty University is well positioned to continue meeting the evolving needs of our students and advancing our enrollment and retention objectives in the years ahead."

Over nearly five decades, close collaboration between Liberty University leadership and Sodexo’s on-site, regional, and national teams has helped the partnership evolve alongside the university’s campus and student community. The new agreement builds on that foundation while positioning both organizations for continued growth in the years ahead.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global leader in food and services shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. Operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.