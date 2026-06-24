Dentsu and CreatorIQ Announce Partnership to Close Gap Between Media Audience Targeting and Creator Selection

CANNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today dentsu and CreatorIQ, the global operating system for creator-led growth, announced a first-of-its-kind data partnership integrating dentsu’s proprietary audience strategy and insights platform, dentsu.Audiences, with CreatorIQ’s next-generation, AI-enabled platform. The integration allows brands to directly match target audience attributes with creator, follower or viewership audience data, eliminating guesswork, and helping marketers identify the most impactful voices for every campaign.

Through the partnership, dentsu clients across creative, media and CRM will gain access to dentsu’s creator database, powered by CreatorIQ. Brands can identify and evaluate creators at scale, which includes micro- to macro-creators with accounts across every social media platform, all mapped directly against customized target audience data and intelligence.

As creator ad spend approaches $44 billion, the partnership eliminates one of the industry’s most persistent inefficiencies—the disconnect between how brands define their audiences and how they select creators to reach them. Media strategies are built around precise audience definitions, but creator selection has largely operated separately, relying on follower counts, engagement rates, and category fit rather than direct audience overlap with the brand's actual target. By embedding creator profiles, inclusive of creator audience data, into dentsu.Audiences, dentsu clients can now select creators the same way they buy media: starting with who they need to reach, and working backward to find the right voices to reach them.

The combination of dentsu.Audiences and CreatorIQ unlocks access to a vast pool of creator profiles, enabling more precise, data-driven creator selection and campaign planning. The industry-leading partnership creates true interoperability as dentsu teams can now seamlessly access their CreatorIQ database, together with first-party and proprietary dentsu.Audience data, all within the dentsu.Connect connected ecosystem from planning to activation and measurement.

While the integration is focused on the US, the CreatorIQ partnership extends globally.

"This partnership marks the first of many milestones as we continue to unlock new opportunities for our clients in social and creator marketing,” said Sadie Schabdach, EVP Influencer Marketing, Dentsu Creative. “By bringing together CreatorIQ data with dentsu.Audiences, we're connecting audience intelligence, creator discovery and measurement within a single ecosystem, creating a level of interoperability the industry hasn't seen before.”

CreatorIQ’s advanced capabilities in creator discovery and vetting, campaign execution, and performance analysis, fueled by the Creator Graph™’s 11 years of creator data, bring a new level of sophistication to creator identification and evaluation. CreatorIQ transforms fragmented data into structured, AI-ready intelligence that brands can act on at every stage of a creator program. Dentsu clients across sectors including travel, CPG, and health are already testing the partnership.

"Creator marketing is now core to how the world's leading brands engage and convert consumers. But for too long, creator selection has operated separately from the audience intelligence that drives every other media decision—and that disconnect has been one of the biggest sources of inefficiency in the industry,” said Chris Harrington, CreatorIQ CEO. “This partnership changes that. Bringing CreatorIQ's creator audience data directly into dentsu's planning ecosystem solves for precision in the moment, but it also points to where the industry is headed: a world where creator intelligence flows through the entire marketing stack, informing how brands plan, buy, and measure across every channel. CreatorIQ is built to make that possible—an infrastructure that puts creator data to work wherever brands need it most, and a foundation for a new standard in how enterprise brands connect creator intelligence to business outcomes."

This partnership will be integrated into the tech stack that powers dentsu Social and comes on the heels of dentsu’s relaunch of 360i in the U.S.—an AI-native, social-first solution to help brands navigate an advertising environment increasingly shaped by algorithms, creators, social platforms, and AI-driven discovery.

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

Find out more:

www.dentsu.com

www.group.dentsu.com

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the operating system for creator-led growth, helping global brands and agencies transform creator marketing into an intelligence-driven growth engine. Powered by the Creator Graph™, which processes more than 250 million social posts daily across more than 15 million creators worldwide, CreatorIQ unifies fragmented platform data into a centralized intelligence layer and system of record for creator relationships, performance, governance, and commerce. More than 1,300 organizations—including Dentsu, Delta Air Lines, Google, Beiersdorf, Nestlé, and Wella—rely on CreatorIQ as the infrastructure to run and scale their creator programs globally. Learn more at www.creatoriq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.