Stablecore, Circuit and Curql Launch Early-Access Stablecoin and Digital Asset Program for Credit Unions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stablecore, the platform enabling financial institutions to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and digital asset products, today announced the launch of a stablecoin and digital asset program with Circuit (formerly Members Development Company), a research and development Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), and with support from Curql, a collective of 160+ credit unions jointly investing in fintech and an early investor in Stablecore. Representing $25 billion in aggregate assets, RBFCU, Stanford FCU and La Capitol FCU are part of the initial launch, marking a significant credit union-led collaboration to modernize member offerings.

“Members trust their credit unions because of their ability to provide secure, trusted access to the financial products and services they care about within a single experience,” said Alex Treece, CEO and co-founder of Stablecore. “By enabling credit unions to offer digital asset products, we are helping them stay relevant against competitive threats, retain their deposits and continue to be the trusted, primary financial partner for their members.”

Stablecore’s technology enables credit unions to offer foundational digital asset products directly inside their digital experiences, including stablecoins, tokenized deposits, Bitcoin, on and offramps, staking and others.

“This program provides a collaborative space for institutions to explore stablecoins and digital assets, learn from one another, and better understand how these technologies may shape the future of financial services,” said Ethan Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer at Circuit. “By working together, credit unions can evaluate emerging opportunities while staying true to the trust, security, and member-first focus that sets them apart.”

The initiative allows credit unions to attract and retain members looking for digital asset capabilities who might otherwise move deposits to competitive alternatives, including fintechs, neobanks and crypto companies.

“RBFCU is committed to meeting our members where they’re at. That means offering the latest technology and financial services, and serving as leaders in the development of stablecoin and digital asset capabilities,” said RBFCU President and CEO Mark Sekula. “Through this partnership, we hope to ensure the credit union advantage flourishes as a strong and relevant force in the digital asset space. We are committed to following our original charter as we provide our members with every option to securely save money and use buying power to their advantage.”

Beyond the technical capabilities, the program will provide education to both staff and members to ensure seamless execution, preparing credit unions for the long-term shift towards digital asset adoption. Additionally, Stablecore’s recent appointment of Ben Hailey, a former FDIC regulator, as Head of Risk and Compliance, ensures the governance, risk and compliance frameworks support secure and scalable digital asset integration for partner institutions.

“At Stanford Federal Credit Union, innovation and safety go hand in hand,” said Paul Jockisch, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of Stanford Federal Credit Union. “As money moves faster and the future of finance takes shape, we’re ensuring our members have secure access to what’s next.”

To learn more about Stablecore and to follow along for more company updates, visit stablecore.com.

About Stablecore

Stablecore is the platform enabling community and regional banks and credit unions to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and digital asset products. Its “digital asset core” allows financial institutions to own and manage digital asset products by unifying the critical components into a single offering that easily integrates with banking cores, digital banking and the existing banking technology stack. Stablecore is backed by leaders in banking, digital assets and technology, including Norwest, Coinbase Ventures, Curql, BankTech Ventures, Bank of Utah, EJF Ventures, Bankers Helping Bankers Fund, Cross River Digital Ventures, Peterson Ventures, Reflexive Ventures, Naval Ravikant, Ensemble VC, Stack VC, Capital Factory and others. To learn more about Stablecore, visit stablecore.com.

About Circuit

Circuit is a collaborative network of 80 credit union and CUSO Owners created to help credit unions compete, grow, and advance innovation. Circuit moves ideas from concept to scale faster through shared research and development, strategic partnerships, and emerging technology, turning collective strength into competitive advantage. By enabling collaboration and shared investment, Circuit accelerates innovation, drives real-world industry impact, and lessens the risks of going it alone. To learn more about Circuit, visit circuitcu.com.

About Curql Collective

Curql, a collective of over 160 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, brings timely solutions to the credit union industry. With over 50 fintech investments in the Collective Portfolio, Curql ensures that technology is designed specifically for credit unions, allowing them to better serve their members and remain competitive in an evolving financial landscape. Interested in learning more about how Curql brings fintech to credit unions? Visit curql.com.