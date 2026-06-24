AstraZeneca and YMCA of the USA Announce Landmark Partnership Aimed to Address Gaps in Cancer Care

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca and YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) announced today at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference, a five-year partnership focused on strengthening cancer education in the areas of screening and early detection to evidence-based programs helping cancer survivors living with, through and beyond cancer.

This historic partnership brings together two institutions dedicated to improving community health, combining Y-USA’s 175-year legacy in communities across America with AstraZeneca’s bold ambition to eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

Over the first two years, this partnership aims to reach 175,000 people across 75 communities nationwide by bringing tailored, community-driven solutions to increase awareness of cancer screening and early detection. In addition, Y-USA will strengthen its support for people navigating their cancer journey — building on more than 15 years helping survivors reclaim their health and well-being while navigating their cancer journeys.

Mohit Manrao, Senior Vice President, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca and President, AstraZeneca Foundation, said: “We are in the golden era of cancer care, yet cancer screening and early detection rates for many types of cancer remain low, with significant disparities across zip codes. Our partnership with Y-USA can directly reach millions of Americans at scale and at the grassroots level because every patient, regardless of zip code, deserves support throughout their cancer journey.”

Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO, Y-USA, said: “We are bringing together AstraZeneca’s global expertise in life-changing innovations and the YMCA’s expansive community reach to transform our nation’s approach to cancer care. Over the next five years, we will expand screening, early detection, and survivorship programs to reach more people in the places they live and help them lead longer, healthier lives.”

New data shows that people are living longer after a cancer diagnosis than ever before, reflecting significant advances in screening, early detection and more targeted treatments.1 At the same time, more people are being diagnosed with cancer,2 underscoring the growing burden of the disease and the need for greater awareness, earlier intervention, and support across the full cancer journey.

According to a 2025 survey from Prevent Cancer Foundation, 51% of US adults 21 years of age and older say they have had a routine medical appointment or routine cancer screening in the last year, a 10% drop compared with its 2024 survey. However, 73% of those surveyed were more likely to schedule routine cancer screenings after learning about the benefits of early detection.3 The five-year survival rate for many types of cancer is almost 90% when found early.2

Notes

AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company focuses on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

References

American Cancer Society. People Are Now Living Longer After a Cancer Diagnosis. Accessed June 10, 2026. https://www.cancer.org/research/acs-research-news/people-are-now-living-longer-after-a-cancer-diagnosis.html. American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2025. Accessed June 10, 2026. https://preventcancer.org/education-outreach/2025-early-detection-survey/. Prevent Cancer Foundation. 2025 Early Detection Survey. Accessed June 10, 2026. https://preventcancer.org/education-outreach/2025-early-detection-survey/.

US-113624 Last Updated 6/26