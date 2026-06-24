ChipAgents and AWS Partner to Advance AI-Powered Semiconductor Engineering

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChipAgents, a leading provider of Agentic AI platforms in the semiconductor design industry, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings.

“AI has enormous potential in semiconductor engineering, but the industry’s biggest challenges extend far beyond code generation,” said William Wang, CEO of ChipAgents. “Modern chip development requires engineers to navigate specifications, verification environments, simulation data, and complex debugging workflows. Joining the AWS Partner Network will help us continue scaling our platform as we support semiconductor companies looking to improve engineering productivity and accelerate development cycles.”

ChipAgents develops AI agents designed specifically for semiconductor engineering workflows. The multi-agent platform helps engineering teams transform specifications into production-ready RTL and verification assets, automate repetitive verification tasks, analyze design and simulation data, and accelerate root-cause analysis for failing tests and complex hardware bugs. Unlike general-purpose coding assistants, ChipAgents is purpose-built for the unique requirements of semiconductor development.

As chip complexity continues to increase, design and verification teams are being asked to manage larger designs, growing verification workloads and increasingly compressed development schedules. ChipAgents helps engineers spend less time manually searching through logs, waveforms and test failures and more time solving critical design challenges.

Key Platform Results

15x faster specification reading and comprehension

240x reduction in formal assertion generation time

100% code and functional coverage through formal verification

400x faster UVM environment generation

Results based on internal benchmarks across customer engagements.

“ChipAgents is helping our customers move into a new phase of agent-driven chip design,” said Erik Loen, General Manager of HiTech & AI Model Providers Segment at AWS. “The scale and elasticity of AWS and Amazon Bedrock help ChipAgents deliver autonomous, intelligent workflows for chip design that can significantly reduce average silicon design cycles and enhance engineer efficiency.”

As an APN member, ChipAgents joins a global network of AWS Partners working with AWS to provide innovative solutions and deliver value to customers worldwide. Going forward, the ChipAgents team will continue to collaborate closely with AWS sellers and solutions architects, leveraging AWS’s marketplace, secure cloud environment, and Bedrock model serving capabilities to bring ChipAgents’ state-of-the-art solutions to more leading customers.

For more information visit ChipAgents on the AWS Marketplace.

About ChipAgents

ChipAgents is an Agentic AI platform that transforms specifications and code into production-ready RTL, verification assets, and automated root-cause analysis, dramatically shortening design and verification cycles. Founded in 2024, the company brings autonomous AI Agents into production semiconductor workflows, serving architects, designers, verification engineers, validation engineers, and embedded systems teams at leading semiconductor companies worldwide. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit chipagents.ai.

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