Samsara Introduces 360 Camera for Operated Equipment and Expands AI Multicam and Two-Way Voice Capabilities through the Dash Cam

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today introduced the Samsara 360 Camera, new AI Multicam capabilities, and two-way voice capabilities through the dash cam for road fleets—expanding real-time visibility for fleets and field teams.

“Safety on the ramp has always been our top priority, and Samsara has been a true partner in helping us raise the bar,” said Mehdi Jnah, Director of Ground Support Equipment, Alaska Airlines. Share

Operated equipment operations and field teams have long dealt with limited visibility. A forklift in a warehouse, a baggage tug on the ramp, an excavator on a job site: these machines move in high-density, high-consequence environments where blind spots are unavoidable, and incidents are costly. At the same time, road fleets face their own persistent challenge: the moments of highest risk, reversing, lane changes, and tight maneuvering, are often the hardest for drivers to see through. Samsara’s new hardware and AI capabilities are designed to close both gaps.

“By combining the power to see everything with the automation to act on it, we are shifting into the next gear on safety,” said Johan Land, Chief Product Officer at Samsara. “The 360 Camera brings first-to-market visibility to operated equipment, AI Multicam gives road fleet drivers sharper awareness of what surrounds them, and two-way voice means the AI can respond the moment a question arises. Millions of frontline workers show up every day to keep our world running, and we are fully committed to helping get every one of them home safely.”

The First 360-Degree Camera Built for Operated Equipment

Construction sites, warehouses, mines, and airports are among the most demanding environments in physical operations. Frontline workers on these job-sites are required to use heavy, risky equipment such as excavators, forklifts, baggage tugs, and pushbacks with open cabs — yet until now, none of them had a camera system built for the job. Without proper views of their surroundings and access to footage from on the ground, incident investigations stalled, liability was disputed, and the same unsafe behaviors were repeated.

Samsara’s 360 Camera changes that: a single-module camera capturing a full 360-degree view from one mount point and an interactive pan and zoom. Now, equipment operators can see potential risks in real-time and safety managers can examine any angle of a recorded event in detail. Built to withstand harsh weather and rough operating conditions, it gives teams the evidence they need to move from incident report to root cause in minutes rather than days.

“Safety on the ramp has always been our top priority, and Samsara has been a true partner in helping us raise the bar,” said Mehdi Jnah, Director of Ground Support Equipment, Alaska Airlines. “Their AI dash cams gave us something we never had before — real-time alerts and video footage to protect our crews. With the 360 Camera, we extend safety to every type of ground service equipment on the ramp. Baggage tractors, tugs, pushbacks — each with its own unique demands and operating procedures. Now, not only can we see it all, we have real-time access to the evidence we need to move from incident report to root cause in minutes. We believe this kind of innovation has the potential to transform ramp safety across the entire industry.”

New AI Multicam Capabilities Give Road Fleets a Sharper View

Reversing, changing lanes, and navigating tight spaces are the moments of highest contact risk for road fleets — and the moments where drivers have the least information about what surrounds them. Samsara is expanding its AI Multicam system with new capabilities designed to close that gap:

Bird’s Eye View. Drivers can now configure a top-down, 360-degree composite view of their immediate surroundings using AI Multicam, giving them a clear picture during maneuvers that carry the highest contact risk — maneuvering crowded yards, navigating narrow spaces, and making tight turns where large vehicles have the widest blind spots. This is especially valuable for vehicles like school buses, garbage trucks, yellow iron, and box trucks.

Drivers can now configure a top-down, 360-degree composite view of their immediate surroundings using AI Multicam, giving them a clear picture during maneuvers that carry the highest contact risk — maneuvering crowded yards, navigating narrow spaces, and making tight turns where large vehicles have the widest blind spots. This is especially valuable for vehicles like school buses, garbage trucks, yellow iron, and box trucks. Rear Collision Warning and Vehicle in Blind Spot Detection. Building on AI Multicam’s existing in-cab visibility, Rear Collision Warning and Vehicle in Blind Spot Detection deliver dynamic audio and visual alerts when reversing or changing lanes — running at the edge, on the device, so warnings reach drivers in the moment rather than after it.

Two-Way AI Conversations Put Safety Response Directly in the Cab

The dash cam is no longer a one-way device. With two-way voice, Samsara AI and managers can converse with drivers in the moment. When a driver crosses into a geofenced area, AI engages the driver through the dash cam, flagging critical road information such as a lower speed limit, a parking restriction, or a known towing risk, all without a dispatcher placing a call. And when a person needs to step in, managers can initiate a call through the same channel — a direct line that doesn't depend on a phone, a charged battery, or a cell signal. The same goes for drivers, who can send their manager a message through the dash cam to alert them to conditions such as severe weather or driving delays.

“We tried contacting a driver in his truck via phone, but were unable to reach him. I then used the dash camera to contact him and connected successfully. The driver mentioned that his phone lost battery. It’s this kind of technology that helps ensure our drivers stay safe,” said Otis Anderson, Safety Compliance Analyst, Jordan Carriers.

Watch the demo of the AI camera suite. Learn more about Samsara’s latest innovations in physical operations, including:

The new Tracking Label for supply chain visibility.

The new Agent Studio and agentic AI capabilities.

See the full set of announcements on the Samsara blog.

Follow Beyond 2026 news and developments on Samsara's LinkedIn and X pages, or by using the #SamsaraBeyond hashtag.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which is an open platform that connects the people, devices, and systems of some of the world’s most complex operations, allowing them to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, manufacturing, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, food and beverage, and others. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.