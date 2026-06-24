Enbridge Selects Navan to Drive Reliable, User-Friendly Travel Booking Experience Through AI-Powered Travel and Expense Management

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced a partnership with Enbridge, a leading North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Canada, to transform its travel program.

“At Enbridge, disciplined cost management and operational excellence are key to our success,” said Tracie Slone, VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer at Enbridge. “Navan helps us simplify travel, reduce manual work, and deliver a better user experience – supporting both efficiency and disciplined growth across our operations.”

The partnership is driven by four key pillars:

AI-Powered, Always-On Support: Navan combines industry-leading AI with human expertise, designed to provide reliable support 24/7. Whether through self-service, AI-powered chat, or access to designated consultants via chat or call, this will help Enbridge travelers receive a premium experience that matches their individual preferences.

Navan combines industry-leading AI with human expertise, designed to provide reliable support 24/7. Whether through self-service, AI-powered chat, or access to designated consultants via chat or call, this will help Enbridge travelers receive a premium experience that matches their individual preferences. Self-Service & Mobile-First Experience: By enabling employees with intuitive, mobile-first tools, Navan is making day-to-day work simpler and more efficient for Enbridge. This digital-first mindset helps streamline the booking process.

By enabling employees with intuitive, mobile-first tools, Navan is making day-to-day work simpler and more efficient for Enbridge. This digital-first mindset helps streamline the booking process. Expansive Inventory & NDC Capabilities: Navan provides Enbridge with direct access to comprehensive global travel content, including NDC capabilities. This ensures travelers will see more options and better prices, driving program compliance and helping to maximize the value of every dollar spent.

Navan provides Enbridge with direct access to comprehensive global travel content, including NDC capabilities. This ensures travelers will see more options and better prices, driving program compliance and helping to maximize the value of every dollar spent. Meaningful Cost Savings: The transition to Navan is projected to unlock an estimated CAD $2 million in projected savings annually, by optimizing hotel spend, and shifting air bookings online.

“Success is built on the ability to execute consistently at every level,” said Michael Sindicich, President of Navan. “To help fuel Enbridge’s mission for the next 75 years, we are delivering the tighter spend controls and predictable growth they require. By providing modern tools and broader inventory that free up employee time, we give leadership the visibility and control needed to ensure the entire organization remains laser-focused on the future of energy.”

Enbridge joins a growing list of enterprise organizations switching to Navan, including industry leaders from across Canada such as PCL Construction. This momentum is underscored by Navan’s recent ranking as the No. 1 Travel Management Software in Canada in the G2 Spring 2026 Rankings.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements include statements regarding Navan’s future product offerings and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 11, 2026 and in other reports Navan files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.