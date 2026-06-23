As Screen Time Rises, Camp Iron Bluffs Creates New Space for Kids to Connect, Play, and Grow Outdoors in the Arkansas Ozarks

DAVIE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As concerns continue to grow around youth screen time and its impact on physical activity, mental well-being, social connection, and healthy development, Camp Iron Bluffs and Impact Health Sharing have partnered to create a new space dedicated to outdoor recreation, connection, and youth development.

New Impact Field at Camp Iron Bluffs gives kids a place to get outside, stay active, and build lasting connections in the Arkansas Ozarks. Share

The organizations recently celebrated the opening of Impact Field, a new athletic and activity field located at Camp Iron Bluffs in Harrison, Arkansas. The field will support camp games, youth programming, leadership activities, and faith-based outdoor experiences throughout the year.

The project reflects a shared belief that true health is influenced not only by healthcare decisions, but also by the environments, experiences, relationships, and lifestyle choices that shape long-term well-being.

Founded by Jacky and Tyson King, Camp Iron Bluffs gives kids a place to trade screen time for more green time, stay active, develop leadership skills, and connect with others through camp activities and faith-based programming.

The partnership is especially meaningful because the Kings are also Impact members and have experienced the healthcare sharing community firsthand.

“Impact Health Sharing has changed our lives personally,” said Jacky King, co-founder of Camp Iron Bluffs. “As business owners with five kids, we needed a healthcare option that was more affordable and practical for our family, and Impact has been a blessing over the last five years.”

“With Impact Field, kids now have a dedicated place for games, competition, and the kind of outdoor experiences that help them thrive,” said Tyson King, co-founder of Camp Iron Bluffs. “That is why this partnership means so much to us.”

Phil and Angela Chrysler, founders of Impact Health Sharing, supported the project because of the alignment between Impact’s mission and the work happening at Camp Iron Bluffs.

“Helping people has always been bigger than healthcare alone,” said Phil Chrysler, President and CEO of Impact Health Sharing. “In an increasingly digital world, research shows that excessive screen time can impact physical activity, sleep, mental well-being, and social connection. Creating opportunities for kids to get outdoors, stay active, build confidence, and engage with others is more important than ever, and the Kings have created a place where kids can disconnect from technology and experience the kind of outdoor activities that help them thrive. While our roots are grounded in Christian values, Impact proudly serves individuals and families from all backgrounds and walks of life. We’re honored to support a project that invests in the well-being of the next generation.”

The celebration also featured Impact’s Immersive VR Experience and a companion video highlighting Impact Field, the Camp Iron Bluffs campus, and the vision behind the partnership.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/GsMhEzZwuoU

About Impact Health Sharing

Impact Health Sharing is a modern, nonprofit healthcare sharing community that helps individuals, families, and small businesses manage healthcare costs through a member-driven approach focused on transparency, affordability, and personal choice. Since launching in 2020, Impact has grown to serve more than 23,500 lives and has facilitated over $275 million in member savings and shared eligible medical expenses to date. In a healthcare environment marked by rising costs, Impact has maintained pricing stability without a single across-the-board rate increase. Members can choose their providers without restrictive networks, access care nationwide, and take advantage of wellness-focused programs that support healthier lifestyles and proactive healthcare decisions. Learn more at impacthealthsharing.com.

About Camp Iron Bluffs

Camp Iron Bluffs is a Christ-centered outdoor adventure camp in Harrison, Arkansas. The camp serves kids and youth groups through outdoor activities, faith-based programming, leadership development, recreation, and community experiences.