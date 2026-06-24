Natixis Investment Managers and Loomis Sayles Collaborate on Launch of Two Active Fixed Income ETFs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers with nearly $418 billion in assets under management*, today announced the launch of two actively managed fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the Natixis Loomis Sayles Total Return Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: LSTB) and the Natixis Loomis Sayles Dynamic Core Plus ETF (NYSE Arca: LSCP).

The new ETFs extend Loomis Sayles’ long-standing active bond investing capabilities into ETF vehicles. Together, the strategies are aligned with flagship Loomis Sayles mutual fund offerings that represent approximately $25 billion in combined assets.

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Total Return Bond ETF (LSTB) is designed for investors seeking an opportunistic core-plus allocation with greater flexibility across fixed income sectors. It is managed by Loomis Sayles’ Full Discretion Team, a group of high-conviction active credit investors with a nearly 40-year track record and $85.8 billion in assets under management.* Known for its deep-value, equity-like approach to credit selection across global fixed income markets, the team is led by Matt Eagan, CFA, who serves as portfolio manager for LSTB alongside Brian Kennedy, Bryan Hazelton, CFA, and Scott Darci, CFA.

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Dynamic Core Plus ETF (LSCP) is designed for investors seeking a balance between income and safety. With a benchmark-aware orientation and dynamic sector allocation informed by macroeconomic conditions, LSCP can serve as a stand-alone fixed income allocation or complement to riskier investments. Leveraging deep, unbiased expertise across sectors and security types, LSCP seeks to offer diversified sources of alpha through the credit cycle. It is managed by the Loomis Sayles' Relative Return Team, which has nearly four decades of experience and $139.3 billion in assets under management.* The LSCP portfolio management team includes Richard Raczkowski, Michael Gladchun, and Devon McKenna, CFA.

"Investors face an increasingly complex fixed income environment, making active management more important than ever," said Kevin Charleston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Loomis Sayles. "These ETFs provide access to two distinct investment approaches that have been refined through multiple market cycles and are designed to help investors navigate changing interest-rate and credit conditions."

The launches reflect growing advisor demand for actively managed fixed income products that combine professional portfolio management with the transparency, liquidity and tax efficiency of ETF vehicles.

"Advisors increasingly want access to proven investment strategies in the ETF wrapper," said David Giunta, President and CEO for the US at Natixis Investment Managers. "These launches provide investors with additional ways to access two well-established investment approaches in a format that continues to gain traction among advisors and their clients."

The funds are expected to fall within the Morningstar Intermediate Core-Plus Bond category and are available through brokerage platforms and financial intermediaries for institutional and individual investors.

*As of 31 March 2026

Principal risks: When Interest-Rates rise, bond prices fall and vice versa. Long term securities tend to rise and fall more than short-term securities. Liquidity risk exists with the difficulty of purchasing or selling a security at an advantageous price or time. A lack of liquidity may cause the investment value to decline. Foreign Non-US securities may be more volatile as a result of political, regulatory, market and economic uncertainties associated with such securities. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates may negatively affect the value of the investment or reduce returns. These risks are magnified in emerging and developing markets. Credit risk of the issuer for a fixed-income security may fail to make timely payments of interest, principal, or to otherwise honor its obligations that is reflected by the bond's credit rating. If the issuer's financial strength deteriorates, the issuer's rating may be lowered and the bond's value may decline. Below-investment-grade securities are investments in fixed income securities with lower ratings (commonly known as "junk bonds") that tend to have a higher probability that an issuer will default or fail to meet its payments obligations. For a Repurchase program, there is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all of the shares that the investor desires to sell through the Fund's intended quarterly share repurchase program.

Alpha is a measure of the difference between a portfolio's actual returns and its expected performance, given its level of systematic market risk. A positive alpha indicates outperformance and negative alpha indicates underperformance relative to the portfolio's level of systematic risk.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss.

Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Please visit loomissayles.com or call us at 800-633-3330 for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully.

Natixis Distribution, LLC. (fund distributor, member FINRA|SIPC) and Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. are affiliated.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. (member FINRA) is the distributor for Natixis Loomis Sayles ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers. Natixis Distribution, LLC (member FINRA | SIPC) is a marketing agent.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Total Return Bond ETF Principal Risks:

Fixed Income Securities Risk: Fixed income securities may carry one or more of the following risks: credit, interest rate (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), inflation and liquidity.

Foreign and Emerging Market Securities Risk: Foreign and emerging market securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit, currency and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than US securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

Below Investment Grade Securities Risk: Below investment grade fixed income securities may be subject to greater risks (including the risk of default) than other fixed income securities.

Mortgage-Related and Asset-Backed Securities Risk: Mortgage-related and asset-backed securities are subject to the risks of the mortgages and assets underlying the securities. Other related risks include prepayment risk, which is the risk that the securities may be prepaid, potentially resulting in the reinvestment of the prepaid amounts into securities with lower yields.

Derivatives Risk: Derivatives involve risk of loss and may entail additional risks. Because derivatives depend on the performance of an underlying asset, they can be highly volatile and are subject to market and credit risks.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Dynamic Core Plus ETF Principal Risks:

Fixed Income Securities Risk: May carry one or more of the following risks: credit, interest rate (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), inflation and liquidity.

Mortgage-related and Asset Backed Securities Risk: Mortgage-related and asset-backed securities are subject to the risk that the securities may be prepaid, potentially resulting in the reinvestment of the prepaid amounts into securities with lower yields.

Below Investment-Grade Securities Risk: May be subject to greater risks (including the risk of default) than other fixed income securities.

Foreign and Emerging Market Securities Risk: Foreign and emerging market securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit, currency, and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than US securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

Currency Risk: Currency exchange rates between the US dollar and foreign currencies may cause the value of the Fund’s investments to decline.

Inflation Protected Securities/TIPS Risk: Inflation protected securities move with the rate of inflation and carry the risk that in deflationary conditions (when inflation is negative) the value of the bond may decrease.

Derivatives Risk: Involve risk of loss and may entail additional risks. Because derivatives depend on the performance of an underlying asset, they can be highly volatile and are subject to market and credit risks.

ETF General Risk: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares are not individually redeemable directly with the Fund, and are bought and sold on the secondary market at market price, which may be higher or lower than the ETF’s net asset value (NAV). Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns.

Active ETF: Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the Fund attempts to track or replicate. This, the ability of the Fund to achieve its objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing.

New Fund Risk: As a new fund, there is limited operating history and there can be no assurance it will grow to an economically viable size, in which case it may cease operations and require investors to liquidate or transfer their investments.

About Loomis Sayles

For a century, Loomis, Sayles & Company has built a legacy focused on fulfilling the investment needs of institutional and retail clients worldwide. To do this, our performance-driven investors aim to deliver long-term results by leveraging deep, independent research and rigorous risk analysis. With the resources, foresight, and flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets, Loomis Sayles has remained a trusted partner to its clients since 1926. Loomis Sayles proudly manages $417.9 billion* in assets on behalf of clients worldwide (as of March 31, 2026).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($53.9 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers1 with more than $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers specializes in high-conviction active investment strategies, insurance and pension solutions, and private assets, and delivers a diverse offering across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris | Oakmark; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; VEGA Investment Solutions and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Survey respondents and publicly available data ranked by Investment & Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2025 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 20th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2024.

2 Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2026, are $1,452.8 billion (€1,261.0 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

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