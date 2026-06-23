Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) Collaborates with Albert Invent to Scale the Future of Modern R&D Infrastructure for Coatings

AVON, Ohio & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), a global leader in polymer coatings, is making major strides in product development with chemistry AI company Albert Invent to advance and scale its modern R&D infrastructure.

With Albert OS as their foundation, APC’s scientists are generating insights faster and building a centralized, searchable platform for innovation and the continued advancement of next-generation coating technologies. Share

Through this partnership, APC is implementing Albert’s AI-native operating system (OS) for chemistry and materials science to centralize experimental data, capture institutional knowledge, and enable more efficient collaboration across research teams. As the company continues to expand its footprint, the investment supports a more connected and scalable innovation environment.

With Albert OS as their foundation, APC’s scientists are generating insights faster and building a centralized, searchable platform for innovation and the continued advancement of next-generation coating technologies. In particular, Albert Breakthrough has been shown to reduce APC’s development time by 50% through AI-driven design of experiments (DOE) and formulation optimization while keeping chemists at the center.

“Innovation in polymer coatings is driven by the quality of our scientific insight. As our research programs expand, having a structured platform to capture and analyze experimental knowledge allows our team to move faster, build on prior work, and continue advancing the performance of next-generation coating technologies,” said Jeremy Pasatta, VP of Technology and Process, Advanced Polymer Coatings. “Using Albert’s AI capabilities, we’ve been able to cut development time in half—screening out unnecessary experiments and reaching optimized formulations much faster. As a chemist myself, I feel like Breakthrough has given me back my creativity.”

The partnership reflects APC’s continued commitment to investing in modern R&D infrastructure that supports long-term growth and scientific advancement. The operating system enables scientists to:

Capture experiment results in a structured, searchable format

Connect formulation knowledge across projects and teams

Leverage AI-driven DOE and formulation optimization tools to guide experimentation

Build a scalable knowledge base that supports future research programs

“Innovative companies like APC demonstrate how structured scientific data and AI-driven tools can transform R&D by empowering scientists with tools that connect experimentation and insight. Organizations can accelerate innovation while leveraging knowledge to drive long-term competitive advantage,” said Nick Talken, CEO, Albert Invent.

About Advanced Polymer Coatings

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) helps protect critical assets in harsh corrosive environments through high-performance polymer coating and lining technologies. Serving the marine, rail, chemical, and industrial markets, APC combines advanced polymer chemistry, technical expertise, and global field support to help customers improve asset protection, reliability, and long-term performance. Founded in Avon, Ohio, in 1997, APC is trusted worldwide for proven technologies including MarineLINE® and ChemLINE®. To learn how we’re protecting assets, people, and the environment, visit www.adv-polymer.com.

About Albert Invent

Albert transforms how materials science companies run R&D through an AI-native operating system that captures experiments, structures data, and enables scientists to accelerate discovery. Built by chemists, Albert helps organizations turn their R&D into a strategic advantage. Albert Invent is based in Oakland, California. Discover how we're accelerating materials science at www.albertinvent.com.