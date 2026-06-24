Piled Awarded QA/QC Technology Contract for 94 MW Moraine Solar, 77,000 Pilings

SPARTA, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PileTech LLC, developer of the Piled construction quality management platform, is proud to announce it has been selected by Array Foundation Services, a D.A. Collins Company, to provide Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) technology services for the 94 MW Moraine Solar Project.

Through its real-time QA/QC platform, Piled will support the installation, verification, and digital documentation of more than 77,000 solar foundations for the 94 MW Moraine Solar project in Burns, New York. Share

Array Foundation Services was awarded the foundation installation scope for the project, which includes more than 77,000 pilings. Piled will be deployed across the project to provide real-time field data collection, quality management, engineering review workflows, and project reporting throughout foundation construction activities.

The Moraine Solar Project will leverage Piled's platform to document, track, and report installation activities as they occur in the field, providing project stakeholders with immediate visibility into production and quality metrics while creating a comprehensive digital record of foundation installation activities.

Utility-scale solar projects continue to grow in size and complexity, creating an increasing demand for accurate, real-time construction data. Piled was developed specifically to address these challenges by replacing paper-based processes and disconnected reporting systems with a centralized platform designed for renewable energy foundation construction.

"Utility-scale solar projects are generating more field data than ever before, yet many teams still rely on spreadsheets, paper reports, and disconnected systems to manage quality control," said Ryan Caruso, Founder of Piled. "Moraine Solar represents exactly the type of project Piled was built for—delivering real-time visibility across tens of thousands of installations while creating a permanent digital record that owners, EPCs, and contractors can trust. We're honored to be selected by Array Foundation Services and excited to support the successful delivery of more than 77,000 pilings."

Piled enables contractors, EPCs, engineers, and project owners to capture critical installation data directly from the field, including pile depth, torque values, verticality measurements, installation duration, pass/fail status, engineering reviews, and rework documentation. Through real-time dashboards, project mapping, and automated reporting, teams gain immediate insight into project performance and quality trends.

"Solar foundation installation QA/QC data has traditionally been captured with pen and paper in the field, then scanned and sent to project management. The data is often manually entered into spreadsheets and reporting tools before being shared with project stakeholders. Not only is this process time-consuming, but every transfer of information introduces the potential for error. As solar projects continue to grow in size and complexity, this approach becomes increasingly difficult to scale.

Piled has given our team the ability to capture real-time field data with virtually no delay between installation and reporting. It has been a game changer for both ground screw and driven pile solar foundation projects. The support provided by the Piled team is fast, responsive, and solutions-oriented. Feedback is welcomed, issues are addressed quickly, and new features and enhancements are continuously being developed. Implementing Piled into our installation process has been a tremendous success, and we look forward to expanding its use as new capabilities are introduced."

— Mike Wiley, Project Manager, Array Foundation Services

The Moraine Solar deployment represents another significant milestone in Piled's continued growth within the renewable energy sector and expands the company's relationship with Array Foundation Services as both organizations continue supporting utility-scale renewable energy projects across North America.

The platform will be utilized throughout the project's foundation installation activities, helping ensure consistent documentation, streamlined communication between field and engineering teams, and improved transparency across all stakeholders.

Looking Ahead

As the renewable energy industry continues to demand greater accuracy, traceability, and real-time visibility, Piled is actively expanding its platform beyond foundation installation quality management.

The company is currently developing new technologies designed to capture and validate pile-top elevation data in real time, enabling project teams to verify foundation alignment, slope tolerances, and as-built conditions across entire solar arrays. These advancements are intended to provide EPCs, contractors, and owners with an unprecedented level of insight into foundation and tracker installation quality before downstream construction activities begin.

In addition, Piled is expanding its quality management capabilities beyond the pile itself to include critical above-pile components such as bearings, torque tubes, tracker systems, and module installation workflows. By connecting quality data across multiple stages of construction, the platform aims to provide a more complete view of project execution from foundation through final commissioning.

Future platform enhancements will continue to focus on delivering actionable field intelligence, improving construction efficiency, and creating a complete digital record of solar project installation activities throughout the construction lifecycle.

"Our vision has always been larger than documenting individual pile installations," said Caruso. "We're building a platform that helps project teams understand the quality and status of an entire solar field in real time. The future of construction quality management is connected, data-driven, and proactive, and we're excited to help lead that transformation."

About Piled

Piled is a construction technology platform developed by PileTech LLC for utility-scale renewable energy projects. Purpose-built for pile driving, ground screw, helical, and solar foundation installation operations, Piled provides real-time field data collection, quality assurance workflows, engineering review tools, project mapping, and reporting capabilities that improve visibility, accountability, and project outcomes throughout the construction lifecycle. The platform enables contractors, EPCs, engineers, and project owners to replace paper-based processes with real-time construction intelligence, helping teams build faster, document better, and deliver higher-quality renewable energy projects.