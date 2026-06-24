LTM Joins Athena, a Chainguard-led Industry Coalition to Help Secure Open Source Software in the AI Era

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, has joined Athena, a new industry coalition led by Chainguard, focused on protecting open source software from the rising threat of AI-driven vulnerabilities.

Athena brings together leading organizations across the global software ecosystem to address an urgent challenge. As frontier AI models advance, they are increasingly capable of identifying novel vulnerabilities in open source software at machine speed, often faster than traditional disclosure and patching processes can respond. As AI accelerates both software development and the discovery of vulnerabilities, the window between a flaw being identified and being exploited has narrowed sharply. Athena is designed to close this gap through shared intelligence, coordinated action, and pre-disclosure remediation across the ecosystem.

The coalition supports vulnerability management end to end, from discovery and analysis to patching, layered mitigations, and upstream fixes. By enabling collaboration across the ecosystem, Athena helps improve the resilience of open source projects that organizations around the world depend on every day.

LTM's participation in Athena reflects its continued commitment to strengthening cybersecurity, enhancing software supply chain resilience, and contributing to industry-wide efforts that build trust in the digital ecosystem. As a global technology services partner to enterprise clients across industries, LTM brings deep engineering expertise and large-scale delivery experience to the coalition's collaborative remediation efforts.

"As AI reshapes both software development and the threat landscape, securing the open source foundations of the digital economy has become a shared responsibility. LTM is proud to join Athena and work alongside leading global organisations to advance a more secure, resilient, and trusted future for open source software," said Chandan Pani, Chief Information Security Officer, LTM.

"Athena is built on the belief that you can’t solve an ecosystem-wide problem with a single company. The open source ecosystem needs partners who can operate at global scale and act with speed and LTM brings both. Their participation in Athena strengthens our collective ability to stay ahead of AI-driven threats and ensures that remediation reaches the critical infrastructure, enterprises, and communities that depend on open source every day," said Naveen Sharma, Global Vice President, Partnerships, Chainguard.

By contributing to Athena, LTM joins a coordinated global effort to ensure that vulnerabilities identified by member organisations are remediated and pushed upstream, becoming fixes that the broader open source ecosystem can benefit from. To learn more about Athena, visit chainguard.dev/athena.

About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group Company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI — enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.