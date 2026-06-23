Glance and Samsung Unveil Agentic Commerce Experience on Millions of U.S. Smart TVs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glance, InMobi’s consumer technology company, is launching a first-to-market agentic commerce experience across millions of Samsung smart televisions in the United States. The integration built on Glance’s proprietary AI platform runs natively on Samsung's Tizen OS, turning the living room screen into a generative-AI-powered, interactive shopping experience.

Glance’s proprietary platform enables two-way, interactive shopping on the TV. Viewers create personalized shopping feeds and virtual wardrobes, and explore fashion, accessories, and lifestyle products without a smartphone or a secondary device. Interaction is handled through voice and remote, reducing friction at the precise moment when consumer attention and inspiration intersect.

"Samsung has always believed the television is more than just an entertainment device–it’s the centerpiece of the home,” said Maya Harris, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for Samsung. “Glance's agentic shopping experience brings that belief to life, meeting consumers in moments of inspiration with personalization and intelligence that only this screen can deliver. We're proud to welcome Glance to our ecosystem and are looking forward to deeper integrations with our platform."

The Samsung TV partnership gives Glance access to a distribution channel that few commerce platforms can reach natively, and one where consumers’ time spent continues to grow. The partnership has gone live on all 2020 and later Samsung TV models in the United States. Consumers can find the Glance app on their “For You” and “Apps” tabs on Samsung TVs. For brands and advertisers, the integration creates a measurable, performance-driven commerce channel that reaches millions of consumers well before they open a browser or pick up a phone.

"The TV has always been the largest screen in the home —the place where culture, content, and aspiration converge,” said Naveen Tewari, CEO and Founder at InMobi and Glance. “For years, the industry talked about intelligent shopping: commerce that understands context, anticipates intent, and meets consumers in the moment they're already in. With Samsung, that's no longer a roadmap item. It's live, at scale, on millions of screens."

Glance’s unique AI capability bridges the gap between inspiration and purchase. By moving beyond traditional catalog or product-listing-based online shopping, the platform aims to give consumers greater confidence in their buying decisions, reducing friction throughout the discovery-to-checkout journey.

About Glance

Glance is an intelligent shopping agent, redefining the commerce experience. Powered by proprietary agentic intelligence and generative AI, Glance delivers a hyper-personalized consumer experience across mobile and TV — shaping the new era of shopping. Glance is operated by Glance InMobi Pte. Ltd., a non-consolidated subsidiary of global technology leader InMobi, and is backed by Mithril Capital, Google and Jio Platforms. Visit glance.com for more information.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/global.