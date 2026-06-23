Dare County School Board Unanimously Approves New On-Site After School Provider at All Five Elementary Schools

NAGS HEAD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Working parents across the Outer Banks will soon have expanded access to after-school care. At its June 8 meeting, the Dare County Board of Education voted unanimously to partner with Right At School—the nation’s fastest-growing provider of on-site, school-based after school enrichment—to operate programs in all five district elementary schools beginning this fall. The partnership will reduce waitlists while expanding access to care on early release days, non-instructional days, and through summer.

"Every time we came up with a question or a challenge, Right At School did everything in their power to make it work. They would come back with a solution." — David Twiddy, Dare County Board of Education Chair Share

Board Chair David Twiddy praised the partnership and Right At School’s collaborative approach: “Every time we came up with a question or a challenge, Right At School did everything in their power to make it work,” he said. “They would come back with a solution.”

Family pricing will remain consistent with current After School Enrichment Program (ASEP) rates, with no increases. District employees will receive a 50% enrollment discount, while additional savings will be available for active military families and those who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. Right At School will also make annual reinvestments in the district.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dare County Schools and proud to be establishing a presence in Dare County alongside district leaders who share our commitment to quality childcare and enriching experiences for every child,” said Letta Simon, CEO of Right At School.

The transition follows the retirement of L'Tanya Murray, principal at Dare Learning Academy and director of the district’s ASEP program, after 30 years of service. Recognizing ASEP’s capacity limitations, Murray helped initiate discussions with Right At School.

All current ASEP staff will be protected during the transition. Part-time employees are guaranteed positions with Right At School, while full-time site coordinators at each school will be offered program manager roles.

“Our biggest concern was our staff,” said Assistant Superintendent Caitlin Spruill. “Our current site coordinators have been loyal employees, and they’ve done a phenomenal job trying to give families as much access as possible.”

Right At School will operate on-site at each elementary school, providing structured enrichment, project-based learning, physical activity, and language learning from dismissal until pickup. Spruill, who previously worked in a Virginia district served by Right At School, noted the company’s strong reputation.

The program is expected to launch at the start of the 2026–2027 school year.

About Dare County Schools: Dare County Schools serves nearly 5,000 students annually across 12 schools on North Carolina’s Outer Banks and is committed to providing safe, joyful, and innovative learning environments for every student. Learn more at daretolearn.org.