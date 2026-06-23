Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company Joins ReposiTrak Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the leader in retail supply chain, compliance, and traceability solutions, today announced that Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company has joined the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® to support traceability across all food categories.

Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company is a cooperative serving independent grocers across the Southeast, providing buying power, distribution, product selection, retail services and operational support to help its retailers compete and grow.

The company selected ReposiTrak to support traceability beyond products included on the FDA Food Traceability List, reflecting a broader view that traceability is becoming both a compliance requirement and a competitive advantage. By taking an all-food approach, Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company is positioning its retailers for stronger supply chain visibility, faster recall response and greater confidence in the products moving through their network.

“Independent grocers need modern traceability capabilities that do not slow down operations or add unnecessary complexity,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “ReposiTrak’s Touchless Traceability gives wholesalers like Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company a practical way to deliver lot code-level traceability across food categories without requiring case scanning at receiving, put away, picking or store shipment.”

ReposiTrak’s Touchless Traceability captures supplier-provided traceability data, validates it, detects and corrects many common data errors, and links it to existing distribution center and retail operating data to create required traceability records. The ReposiTrak Traceability Network helps retailers, wholesalers, distributors and suppliers exchange and manage the Key Data Elements required under FSMA 204 while also supporting broader goals such as recall readiness, supplier accountability, data quality and consumer protection.

“Our decision to partner with ReposiTrak utilizing Touchless Traceability across all food categories was driven by both compliance readiness and customer value,” said Tod Seiling, Chief Merchandising Officer of Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Company. “Independent retailers need practical solutions that strengthen transparency and recall readiness without slowing down their operations, and we believe this approach positions both Piggly Wiggly and our retailers for the future.”

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Inc. (NYSE: TRAK) is an AI-powered, integrated platform that connects retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, and food manufacturers through a suite of applications designed to reduce risk, support regulatory compliance, strengthen operational controls, and protect brand integrity. The ReposiTrak platform serves as a shared system of record across its solution areas, maintaining and synchronizing complex supplier and customer data to enable secure, accurate, and scalable information exchange.

ReposiTrak’s solutions are organized into three core product families: traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions. Through its scalable, cloud-based platform and U.S.-based team of experts, the Company helps organizations streamline operations, improve data transparency, and meet evolving regulatory requirements across the food supply chain.

For more information, visit repositrak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could affect actual results are detailed in ReposiTrak’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ReposiTrak undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.