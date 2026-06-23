Synthflow AI and AVANT Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Agentic Voice AI

CHICAGO & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synthflow AI, an Enterprise AI agent platform that automates customer conversations, has entered an exclusive strategic partnership with AVANT Communications to bring advanced, agentic Voice AI solutions to customers across industries, including consumer lending, healthcare, retail, and financial services. This collaboration integrates Synthflow AI into AVANT's expanding CX and AI portfolio, enabling Trusted Advisors to deliver rapid, high-impact automation across small, mid-market, and Enterprise businesses.

Traditional Enterprise conversational AI platforms often require complex, lengthy implementation cycles. Synthflow addresses this challenge with a platform that removes standard barriers to entry, allowing businesses to deploy sophisticated voice capabilities in 2-3 weeks rather than months.

AVANT Trusted Advisors can now equip their clients with a robust solution featuring ultra-low latency and superior speech accuracy for seamless, real-time interactions. The platform supports over 30 languages and includes advanced conversational intelligence, interruption handling, and agentic memory. Designed for flexible integration, it easily connects with existing contact centre environments while maintaining Enterprise-grade security and compliance through end-to-end encryption.

Hakob Astabatsyan, CEO of Synthflow, said: "Our partnership with AVANT is highly strategic and validates the strength of our modern architecture in the competitive Agentic AI market. We are providing AVANT's Trusted Advisors with an agile solution that drives faster ROI for their customers and helps end users solve their problems, get what they need, and when they need it.”

"We’re passionate about ROI outcomes and also completely remove the heavy lifting traditionally required for Enterprise deployments – offering solutions in days and weeks, rather than weeks and months.”

Andrew Pryfogle, VP of CX & AI from AVANT, added: “We’re excited about the momentum already building with Synthflow. We’ve already closed our first deals together, and the response from our Trusted Advisors has been incredibly strong. Synthflow’s approach to conversational Voice AI is fast, flexible, and well aligned with what customers are looking for as AI adoption accelerates across CX.”

This exclusive alignment provides AVANT with a distinct competitive edge in recruiting and building long-term relationships with customer-experience-focused partners, further differentiating its ecosystem through a high-growth AI platform.

For more information, visit synthflow.ai.

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is an Enterprise AI agent platform that automates customer conversations across phone and chat. Built for production environments, it combines agent orchestration with its own telephony infrastructure to deliver reliable performance, fast deployment, and full control over the end-to-end conversation flow. A G2 Grid Leader for AI Agents, Synthflow has processed over 65 million customer calls for more than 100 Enterprise customers, including Freshworks and Thryv.

For more information about Synthflow AI, visit synthflow.ai

About AVANT Communications

AVANT is the leader in IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD), equipping Trusted Advisors with the tools, insights, and expertise needed to help businesses navigate the fast-changing technology landscape. For more information, visit www.goavant.net.