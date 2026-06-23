CoreWeave Named Official AI Cloud Partner of BattleBots

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced a sponsorship agreement with BattleBots, becoming the Official AI Cloud Partner of BattleBots and the inaugural BattleBots Pro League. The agreement brings CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud to the engineers, builders, and technical decision-makers at the core of BattleBots' global fan base, and gives the world's leading robot combat teams direct access to CoreWeave's platform as they prepare for competition.

"BattleBots is a sport built by engineers who push hardware to its limits, iterate fast, and compete at the frontier of what's technically possible, which is exactly the kind of ambition CoreWeave was built to support," said Jean English, chief marketing officer, CoreWeave. "This collaboration is a natural fit for the builders and technical innovators who define what comes next in AI and engineering. We're here to help them go further, faster."

As a Platinum Sponsor and the Official AI Cloud Partner, CoreWeave is giving BattleBots teams access to its AI Cloud platform as they develop and train their robots for the 2027 Pro League season. In addition to CoreWeave branding throughout the BattleBots Arena in Las Vegas for the current 2026 Pro League season, including a CoreWeave Clock that marks pivotal moments in each fight, the company will sponsor an Innovation Award. This element spotlights the most creative and technically ambitious teams in the BattleBots community, and includes fan voting across BattleBots social platforms before a formal winner is named.

"CoreWeave is exactly the kind of partner we wanted for the Pro League — a company that understands what it means to build at the frontier and compete where the stakes are real," said Edward Roski, CEO, BattleBots. "The teams in this league are solving hard problems with advanced technology. Having CoreWeave's platform available to them is a genuine advantage."

BattleBots sits at the intersection of AI, engineering, and advanced hardware, built by teams that diagnose damage, rebuild under pressure, and optimize performance round by round.

The partnership extends CoreWeave's presence across the builder community developing and deploying AI-native systems in production. CoreWeave's AI cloud delivers performance at every stage of the AI lifecycle, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results in inference and training, its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 and Kimi K2.7 Code in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About BattleBots

BattleBots is the world's most popular robot combat brand — a live and televised sport where custom-built robots compete in a Las Vegas arena. With fans across more than 150 countries, a permanent Las Vegas residency at BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon, and more than 74 million total views across its digital platforms, BattleBots reaches a passionate global community of engineers, builders, and technology enthusiasts. The 2026 BattleBots Pro League premieres on YouTube beginning July 2, 2026. Learn more at battlebots.com.