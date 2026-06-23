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NCR Atleos Establishes U.S. Reseller Collaboration with Sesami for CM-Series Intelligent Teller Cash Recycler Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced a new collaboration with Sesami, a global one-stop integrator of the whole cash ecosystem, under which Atleos and its channel partners will resell Sesami’s CM-Series Intelligent Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) solutions to financial institutions in the United States.

Through the collaboration, NCR Atleos will offer Sesami’s CM-Series Intelligent Teller Cash Recycler solutions to banks and credit unions across the United States. TCRs automate routine cash transactions at the teller line and are used by financial institutions to reduce manual processes, improve accuracy and support teller operations.

As part of the collaboration, NCR Atleos will support Sesami CM-Series Intelligent devices by leveraging its nationwide field service organization and proven management capabilities, which are currently used by hundreds of U.S. financial institutions to support and maintain their ATM fleets. This includes hardware repair services, operational monitoring and issue resolution designed to help ensure high device availability and consistent performance across branch networks.

“Financial institutions continue to invest in branch modernization initiatives,” said Joe Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Product for NCR Atleos. “This U.S. reseller collaboration with Sesami expands the range of branch solutions available through Atleos and supports customer implementation of cash automation technologies within branch environments.”

Sesami’s CM-Series Intelligent Teller Cash Recycler solutions are designed to support secure, high‑volume cash handling in branch environments, with a focus on reliability, usability and risk controls. The solutions are compatible with common teller workflows and branch operating models used by U.S. financial institutions.

"We're excited to collaborate with NCR Atleos to expand access to our CM-Series Intelligent Teller Cash Recycler solutions for financial institutions across the U.S.," said Darren Taylor, President & COO, and Global Head of Intelligent Devices at Sesami. "By combining Sesami's intelligent cash automation technology with Atleos' extensive customer relationships and nationwide service capabilities, we can help banks and credit unions modernize branch operations, improve efficiency and enhance the customer experience."

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

About Sesami

Sesami is an unrivaled, global one-stop integrator of the whole cash ecosystem, helping financial institutions and consumer businesses optimize their cash ecosystem performance. Sesami’s single, scalable platform offers intelligent and sustainable cash management solutions, with its AI-enabled enterprise software and intelligent devices empowering the banking, retail and services industries worldwide, transforming cash management and delivering exceptional ROI – bringing in a whole new era of cash. For more information, visit www.sesami.io.

Contacts

Media contact
Scott Sykes
NCR Atleos
scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

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NCR Atleos Corporation

NYSE:NATL
Details
Headquarters: Atlanta, GA
CEO: Tim Oliver
Employees: 20,000
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media contact
Scott Sykes
NCR Atleos
scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

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