Equity Group Investments Exits its Investment in Cross Border Xpress

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Group Investments (“EGI”), the private investment firm founded by Sam Zell, today announced it exited its investment in Cross Border Xpress (“CBX”), a binational pedestrian bridge connecting San Diego directly to Tijuana International Airport, through the sale of its stake in CBX to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC) (“GAP”). Based in Guadalajara, Mexico, GAP is an airport operator managing a portfolio of airports across Mexico and the Caribbean, including Tijuana International Airport.

“Investments with high barriers to entry and significant growth potential are a core focus for EGI, and our global network of trusted partners helps us identify, develop, and execute transactions like this one,” said Mark Sotir, President of EGI. “We are proud to have partnered with CBX since its earliest stages, and we believe GAP is well-positioned to build on CBX’s success and continue enhancing the travel experience for its millions of passengers.”

As a member of the original investment consortium focused on addressing growing demand for a binational U.S.-Mexico transportation solution, EGI supported CBX’s development into a world-class operation, its adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the customer experience, and the recruitment of CBX’s high-performance management team. Today, CBX serves as a critical pillar of travel infrastructure, facilitating commerce and travel on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border and serving as an economic engine for the Southern California and Baja Mexico region.

See announcement link here: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/07/3289938/0/en/grupo-aeroportuario-del-pacifico-announces-completion-of-business-combination-process-of-cbx-and-the-provision-of-technical-assistance-services.html

About EGI

Equity Group Investments (EGI) is the private investment firm founded by Sam Zell in 1968. Backed by private capital, EGI is flexible and opportunistic with a focus on control investments in middle-market operating businesses. EGI actively partners with portfolio company executives to execute strategic planning, implement operational efficiencies, and scale businesses. EGI has grown companies across numerous industries into multi-billion-dollar businesses throughout economic cycles. EGI’s current portfolio includes investments in healthcare, transportation and logistics, infrastructure, energy, consumer, industrial, manufacturing, and agri-business. For more information, visit www.egizell.com.