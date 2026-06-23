SNO and OpenEvidence Launch Official Generative AI Partnership

MIAMI & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), the world's largest multidisciplinary organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and clinical care for patients with brain and spinal cord tumors, and OpenEvidence, the leading AI-powered clinical decision support platform, today announced a landmark partnership, designating OpenEvidence as SNO's official generative AI partner. As part of the collaboration, SNO will embed OpenEvidence across its member-facing digital properties, expanding access to evidence-based clinical decision support for the physicians who diagnose and treat brain and spinal cord tumors.

Brain and spinal cord tumors sit at the intersection of at least five specialties. Neurosurgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, neurologists, and neuropathologists each carry a piece of the evidence base, alongside community oncologists who may see only a handful of these cases a year. Molecular classification has rewritten how these tumors are diagnosed and treated, and practice-changing literature now appears faster than any single clinician can track.

SNO concentrates the world’s subspecialty expertise in this field, with more than 3,000 members across 60 countries. But many clinicians who encounter a brain or spinal cord tumor patient are not subspecialists themselves, and this partnership puts that expertise within reach when they need it. “For more than 30 years, SNO has united physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals from across the world to advance neuro-oncology,” said Chas Haynes, JD, Executive Director at the Society for Neuro-Oncology. “This partnership brings the expertise of our community within faster reach of the clinicians caring for patients with brain and spinal cord tumors, wherever they practice.”

The partnership extends OpenEvidence’s investment in oncology. More than half of U.S. oncologists use OpenEvidence daily, and the SNO partnership adds depth in one of oncology’s most multidisciplinary subspecialties. “Neuro-oncology represents a field spanning all age groups and across disciplines,” said Travis Zack, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence. “SNO’s designation says what clinicians in this field need: subspecialty-grade evidence within reach, grounded in sources they already trust.”

The SNO partnership reflects OpenEvidence’s continued commitment to supporting oncology physicians across subspecialties. Together, SNO and OpenEvidence will work to increase awareness of AI-powered clinical decision support tools and foster engagement with the neuro-oncology community.

About the Society for Neuro-Oncology:

The Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) is a global organization that brings together researchers, clinicians, and healthcare professionals from multiple disciplines to advance brain tumor research and improve patient care. SNO’s mission is to drive discovery, improve therapeutic strategies, and ensure that every patient with a brain or CNS tumor has access to the highest quality care. Learn more at www.soc-neuro-onc.org.

About OpenEvidence:

OpenEvidence is the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians, and is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified clinicians to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care with answers that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. OpenEvidence was founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge. Learn more at openevidence.com.