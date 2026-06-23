Arctos Sports, RVX and Magellan Partner to Launch National Sports-Anchored Development Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctos, an investing business in KKR Solutions that seeks to partner with exceptional leaders in sports to help them grow and unlock their vision, today announced a strategic partnership with RVX Ventures (“RVX”), a real estate development platform specializing in mixed-use entertainment districts, and Magellan Development Group (“Magellan”), a national leader in urban mixed-use real estate, to launch a new platform targeting the rapidly growing sports-anchored development sector.

The platform’s inaugural project is Neyland Entertainment District, a new development spanning the Tennessee River waterfront adjacent to Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (the “University”). Structured as a public-private partnership with the University, the development will feature approximately 100,000 square feet of entertainment space alongside a 24-story hotel and residences, along with a private members club, designed to enhance the gameday experience while creating a year-round destination for the Knoxville community. Arctos is the majority equity investor and is participating as a general partner alongside a sponsor team led by RVX, Magellan and Dixon Greenwood.

“Neyland Stadium is an iconic venue in college sports, and we’re grateful to the University of Tennessee for their shared vision and collaboration in bringing this dynamic entertainment district to life,” said Chad Hutchinson, Partner at Arctos. “We see significant opportunity at the convergence of live sports and real estate, and we wanted to be more than a capital provider in this space. RVX and Magellan have the track records and the operational know-how to deliver on complex projects like this, and together we can define how sports-anchored districts are conceived, built and operated.”

Universities, professional sports organizations and municipalities are increasingly seeking to transform the areas surrounding their venues into year-round destinations. Delivering these districts at scale requires significant capital, large-scale development expertise, and hands-on experience programming and operating entertainment venues, capabilities this partnership is designed to bring together under a single platform.

“We believe sports-anchored entertainment districts represent one of the most compelling opportunities in experiential real estate today," said Taylor Gray, Principal of RVX Ventures. "With Arctos and Magellan as partners, we are building a platform with the expertise, relationships and capital needed to deliver transformative projects for universities, teams and communities across the country."

Neyland Entertainment District is the first project for what the partners intend to be a national platform pursuing opportunities across the collegiate and professional sports landscape. The partnership’s model spans sourcing, capitalization, development and operations, allowing the team to take projects from concept through execution under a single structure. While the platform will operate at a national scale, each project is designed to reflect the identity and priorities of the community it serves.

“This project will be one of the great sports-anchored destinations in the country. It has it all: a passionate fanbase, legendary venue and a university committed to doing something transformative,” said J.R. Berger, President of Magellan Development Group. “Magellan has spent three decades reshaping neighborhoods and creating places that endure, and we’re excited to bring those same principles to the sports and entertainment space alongside RVX and Arctos. Neyland Entertainment District will set a new standard for what development adjacent to major sports assets can look like.”

About Arctos

Arctos seeks to partner with exceptional leaders in sports and private markets to help them grow and unlock their vision. Founded in 2019 and acquired by KKR (NYSE: KKR) in 2026, Arctos is a part of KKR Solutions, a new global investing business at KKR, and serves as a catalyst for innovation, growth and business transformation across complex, illiquid and underserved markets.

Arctos is a team of business-builders, investors, operators and data scientists, which provides growth capital and liquidity solutions, differentiated thought partnership and purpose-built value creation capabilities. Its strategies include Arctos Sports, which partners with premium sports owners and franchises, and Arctos Keystone, which provides strategic capital solutions to leading alternative asset managers, real estate operators and investment managers, their funds and portfolio companies. Underpinning this approach is Arctos Insights, a proprietary quantitative research and data science platform, which supports Arctos’ investment process, market perspectives and partnership model. For more information, visit www.arctospartners.com or Arctos’ LinkedIn.

About RVX Ventures

RVX Ventures is a real estate development platform focused on mixed-use entertainment districts and design-forward urban multifamily projects in high-growth markets across the United States. The firm’s leadership team has played key roles in the development, ownership, operation, and activation of several nationally-recognized entertainment districts and mixed-use destinations around the country. Combining expertise across development, sports, entertainment, operations and hospitality, RVX creates destinations that drive long-term economic value and shape how people live, gather and connect. For more information, visit rvxventures.com.

About Magellan Development

Founded in 1996, Magellan Development Group is a national leader in urban mixed-use real estate — investing in, developing, and managing premier properties across the United States. Having delivered over $8 billion in total development value across residential, hotel, office, and retail projects, Magellan prides itself on being a builder of neighborhoods that transcend traditional single-asset development. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized addresses in the country, from the landmark St. Regis Chicago, Thompson Austin, and W Nashville to the master-planned districts of Lakeshore East in Chicago and Union Square in Somerville, MA. For more information, visit magellandevelopment.com.