COCC Achieves End-to-End Testing Visibility with SmartBear's QMetry and Reflect Integration

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartBear, helping teams build, test, and ship quality software at AI speed and scale, today announced that COCC, a leading provider of core banking technology and services for community banks and credit unions, has become the first enterprise customer to migrate to and deploy the newly integrated QMetry and Reflect capabilities. By connecting AI-driven test automation (Reflect) with enterprise test reporting and management (QMetry) in a single workflow, COCC now has full visibility into its end-to-end testing lifecycle in order to accelerate application test automation while maintaining test reporting, governance, and application integrity.

COCC now has full visibility into its end-to-end testing lifecycle in order to accelerate application test automation while maintaining test reporting, governance, and application integrity. Share

Together, QMetry and Reflect close the gap between AI-driven code creation and release confidence. The integration automatically syncs automated test suites and execution results from Reflect into QMetry, bringing test cases, execution results, automation data, analytics, and traceability into one place creating a testing system of record. Teams can then better understand coverage, identify risk, and make reliable release decisions all from a single workflow to ensure applications work as intended.

“Mobile banking has become the preferred digital channel for our clients’ users, with nearly 70% of active digital banking users accessing their accounts through the mobile app. As development velocity and customer expectations continue to grow, keeping pace at this scale has been an ongoing focus,” said Derek Larson, application software manager at COCC. “The alignment between QMetry and Reflect means we're building on what already works rather than asking teams to start over – and it's made scaling mobile test automation far more achievable.”

The industry shift toward AI-native testing infrastructure reinforces that, as AI accelerates software development, automation and test management can no longer operate as disconnected workflows. SmartBear is the only provider to offer holistic, AI-forward testing platforms with native automation capabilities while other vendors continue to keep automation and test management in separate tools.

With QMetry and Reflect together, COCC analysts can more easily create automated tests, integrate them into development pipelines, and improve feedback loops. SmartBear also helps customers scope, plan, execute, and validate migrations, with a focus on preserving data integrity, maintaining workflow continuity, and minimizing disruption – COCC’s migration from Zephyr Enterprise was completed over a single weekend without disrupting ongoing testing. The integration allows teams to manage the full testing lifecycle while maintaining application integrity, especially in regulated environments like COCC’s, by providing:

Built-in governance and traceability: Approval workflows, e-signatures, audit logs, and traceability help teams maintain control, especially in complex enterprise environments, without slowing down delivery.

Approval workflows, e-signatures, audit logs, and traceability help teams maintain control, especially in complex enterprise environments, without slowing down delivery. Automation accessible across the entire team: Reflect brings agentic AI test creation within reach of any analyst, not just automation engineers, while results feed directly into QMetry alongside manual and CI/CD-driven testing – keeping the full testing lifecycle connected and visible.

“AI is creating code faster than ever, and companies need new tools to keep up and ensure quality. With the combination of QMetry and Reflect, SmartBear enables customers to close that gap with a more connected system of test automation and reporting,” said Todd McNeal, SmartBear Director of Product Management & Co-founder of Reflect. “COCC’s success as our first major customer to adopt this integration is proof that our focus on maintaining application integrity is the right one, especially as application development vastly speeds up.”

For more information about COCC’s successful migration to the QMetry and Reflect integration, please visit: https://smartbear.com/blog/cocc-transformation-qmetry-reflect/

About COCC

Recognized in the 2024 ABA Core Platforms Survey, COCC continues to set the pace for core banking innovation and partnership. Learn more in the full ABA report.

COCC, a recognized leader in delivering innovative comprehensive technology and partnerships, offers feature-rich, modern standards-based core and digital banking solutions, combining intuitive user experiences and APIs to streamline advanced fintech integrations. COCC clients leverage a complete suite of modern financial technology solutions. COCC has been client-owned for over 50 years, acting as a partner to clients with an unmatched focus on service to help community banks and credit unions meet their unique and ever-changing needs. To learn more, visit cocc.com.

About SmartBear

SmartBear delivers application integrity for modern tech stacks, ensuring continuous, measurable assurance that software just works as intended – with governance to operate at AI speed and scale. SmartBear offers deep test automation, API lifecycle management, and observability capabilities. With integrations across the SDLC, it sets a new quality standard for application delivery teams.

SmartBear is trusted by more than 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers across 32,000 organizations, including 75% of the largest financial institutions and industry leaders such as Adobe, JetBlue, and Microsoft. SmartBear’s best-loved brands include Swagger, TestComplete, Reflect, QMetry, Zephyr, and more. As stewards of a collaborative open source community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to make our technology-driven world a better place. Learn more at www.smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Reddit.