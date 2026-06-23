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Cloudinary Introduces Image to Video, Turning Static Images Into Enterprise-Ready Videos at Scale

Cloudinary Image to Video Turns Static Images Into Enterprise-Ready Videos at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video platform powering many of the world's leading brands, today announced Image to Video, an AI capability that helps brands to automatically generate high-quality, channel-ready videos directly from their existing brand-approved image libraries.

Video has long been one of the most powerful drivers of engagement and conversion. The brands seeing the biggest returns aren't just producing more video; they're working smarter to scale their video creation and delivery workflows, meeting audiences where they are, across every channel, with dynamic video content that captures attention and drives conversion.

The challenge has never been the desire to do more with video. It's been the cost and complexity of producing it at scale. Traditional video production is expensive, slow, and difficult to sustain across large product catalogs and marketplaces with partner-supplied or user-generated content. And while AI models have made video generation possible, most operate outside the enterprise workflow, disconnected from the systems brands already use to manage, moderate, and deliver content. Manual moderation checks have also limited the scale at which organizations can adopt AI video creation.

Unlike standalone AI video tools, Image to Video is built directly into Cloudinary’s platform, giving teams a single workflow to generate, moderate, edit, optimize, and deliver video across digital channels. Designed for retailers, marketplaces, travel brands, and other businesses looking to cost-effectively increase their video presence, Image to Video animates any static image into engaging video content that's ready for any channel, automatically. Generated videos can be automatically moderated at scale using Cloudinary Moderation, to reduce manual checks, and can be edited, resized and cropped using Cloudinary Video – all within a single platform.

Built to remove the cost of traditional video production and reduce the friction in AI video workflows, Cloudinary Image to Video delivers several unique benefits and efficiencies, including:

  • End-to-end AI video creation workflow. Users can access images directly from Cloudinary's Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, Assets, automatically moderate generated videos using Cloudinary Moderation, and edit and deliver using Cloudinary Video. Image to Video workflows can also be easily automated and scaled using Cloudinary’s low code solution MediaFlows.
  • AI video generation with brand control. Built-in prompt generation and recommendations make it easier to achieve optimal results, while automated post-generation checks through Cloudinary Moderation help prevent off-brand or non-compliant content from reaching publication.
  • Channel-ready videos in seconds, at scale. Brands can instantly apply Cloudinary Video's full range of capabilities – channel-specific variants for web, mobile, and social, AI-powered cropping, graphic and text overlays – then automatically optimize and deliver to any screen through Cloudinary's multi-CDN architecture.

"Video is now table stakes for brands that want to compete online," said Tali Rosman, Managing Director, Video. "But for many brands and agencies, producing video at scale can be a cost and logistics nightmare putting many at a competitive disadvantage. Image to Video changes that, by transforming a business’s approved image library into an efficient and scalable source of enterprise-ready video – increasing engagement, improving conversion and enriching the user experience."

Availability

Image to Video is available today as an add-on for Cloudinary Video. For more information or to get started, visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/image-to-video.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than three million users and 13,000 customers, including Adidas, Etsy, Grubhub, Mattel, Minted, Paul Smith, and Zalando rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. Backed by an ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins, Cloudinary’s AI-powered image and video solutions offer a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual content to anyone, anywhere. As a result, brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Contacts

Juli Greenwood
Senior Director, Communications and Content
juli@cloudinary.com

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Contacts

Juli Greenwood
Senior Director, Communications and Content
juli@cloudinary.com

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