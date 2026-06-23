CallMiner and PossibleNOW Partner to Improve Compliance Across Automated Customer Interactions

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallMiner, the global leader in customer experience (CX) automation powered by deep conversation intelligence, today announced a new partnership with PossibleNOW, the leader in enterprise contact compliance. The partnership brings the ability to embed compliance directly into automated customer interactions, helping enterprises scale automation initiatives with greater confidence and control.

As AI becomes more central to how organizations engage customers, automation is accelerating across both inbound and outbound interactions. But as adoption grows, many enterprises remain concerned about whether automation can keep pace with evolving compliance requirements. In fact, according to CallMiner’s annual CX Landscape Report, nearly half (49%) of CX and contact center leaders worry that AI will expose their company to security and/or compliance risks.

The CallMiner and PossibleNOW partnership addresses this gap by embedding compliance guardrails directly into automated engagements. CallMiner’s intelligent CX automation platform analyzes omnichannel interactions to surface insights, improve quality and agent performance, and guide automated decision-making in real time. That intelligence also powers automated interactions through CallMiner OmniAgent, while PossibleNOW’s DNCSolution helps ensure regulatory compliance before interactions take place by determining who can be contacted, when, and how. Combined, the two platforms help organizations scale automation without sacrificing compliance.

“Automation is becoming the primary way organizations engage customers, not a supporting channel,” said Jeff Gallino, CEO and founder, CallMiner. “As AI takes on more customer service work, automated interactions must be governed by the same compliance standards as human ones. This partnership embeds compliance directly into automation, enabling enterprises to scale AI with confidence, move faster without increasing risk, and build customer engagement strategies designed for long-term trust and sustainable growth.”

As AI-driven automation expands across inbound and outbound customer engagement, organizations face growing regulatory complexity, particularly around requirements such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and related regulations. Without compliant automated interactions in place, enterprises risk regulatory fines, litigation, reputational damage, loss of customer trust and loyalty, and even the forced shutdown of outbound operations. At the same time, managing compliance for automated interactions manually is hard to do at scale, creating gaps, delays, and unnecessary over-suppression that can limit legitimate engagement.

“As more organizations automate customer interactions, compliance must be built in from the start,” said Phil Trapani, AVP, Strategic Partnerships at PossibleNOW. “By embedding PossibleNOW’s compliance expertise alongside CallMiner’s intelligent automation capabilities, organizations can get compliance and automation right the first time, preventing violations before they happen, reducing costly contact over-suppression, and eliminating the operational burden of managing compliance manually. The outcome is automated interactions that are both scalable and compliant.”

Visit CallMiner (booth #526) and PossibleNOW (booth #2105) at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, June 22–25, 2026, to learn more.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in customer experience (CX) automation, powered by deep conversation intelligence. Leveraging AI agents and human expertise, CallMiner delivers smarter, more efficient interactions that transform CX and reduce operational costs. Advanced AI and industry-leading analytics turn every conversation into actionable intelligence, driving process optimization, performance gains, customer engagement, and enterprise-wide automation. CallMiner is trusted to improve CX for leading brands across technology, media and telecom, retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and travel & hospitality. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in customer contact compliance, helping organizations manage regulatory risk from federal and state regulations to international laws for over twenty-five years. Our technology, processes, and services enable relevant, trusted, and compliant customer interactions across industries, serving Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises worldwide. With our platform DNCSolution, organizations feel confident in the face of regulatory risk from Do Not Call, TCPA, CAN-SPAM, and the Reassigned Number Database. For more information, visit www.possiblenow.com.