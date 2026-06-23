Sagard Real Estate and La Caisse JV Expands Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio with Austin, Texas, Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate (SRE), a leading U.S.-based real estate investment advisor and subsidiary of Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm, today announced the acquisition of Chapman 71, a 13-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Austin, Texas. The acquisition expands the IOS joint venture between SRE and global investment group La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), to invest in strategically located assets across major high-growth U.S. logistics and industrial infill markets.

“Austin continues to benefit from strong population growth, corporate relocations and expanding manufacturing activity, creating sustained demand for industrial outdoor storage facilities,” said Brett Birkeland, Managing Director, Acquisitions at Sagard Real Estate. “Chapman 71 is a strategically located, fully leased infill asset with strong connectivity to key transportation infrastructure and major employment centers, making it a valuable addition to our growing IOS portfolio with La Caisse.”

Located five miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at the intersection of Highway 71 and Burleson Road, Chapman 71 consists of five buildings totaling approximately 126,027 square feet across 13 acres. The fully leased property serves a diverse tenant base across the construction, transportation, automotive and industrial services sectors.

The acquisition further strengthens the Sagard Real Estate–La Caisse IOS joint venture announced earlier this year, which continues to build a portfolio of high-quality assets supported by strong tenant demand, critical transportation infrastructure and favorable long-term industrial fundamentals.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$6.0 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$46 billion under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 540+ professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.