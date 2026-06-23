Hyphen and Motoniq Partner to Bring Physical AI to Intelligent Food Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyphen, a leader in intelligent food automation for commercial food service, and Motoniq, a physical AI company building the intelligence layer for the physical economy, today announced a strategic partnership to bring physical AI to intelligent food automation.

Hyphen’s Makeline automates the assembly of bowls, salads, and high-volume meal formats for leading fast-casual and foodservice management companies. Engineered to handle batch production and complex digital order flows, the system serves some of the world's most progressive culinary brands and has secured strategic investments from top-tier industry leaders.

A central debate in food automation has been whether general-purpose robotic arms or purpose-built dispensing systems represent the better path to scalable deployment. Accelerating time-to-market for a viable dispenser design resolves that debate. Purpose-built systems, optimised and adapted efficiently, deliver better cost per portion and enable operators to support a broader range of ingredients and customer environments than was previously commercially viable. Motoniq's platform provides that optimisation capability, dramatically reducing the engineering iteration required to onboard new ingredients and adapt dispenser configurations across different operating environments.

A core capability of Motoniq’s approach is sample-efficient learning on real hardware. Rather than treating hardware deployments as months of manual tuning and repeated physical redesign, Motoniq learns from a small number of targeted active data to understand which task conditions, control choices, and physical constraints lead to successful execution. For challenging ingredient-dispensing problems, this means identifying robust dispensing configurations with a fraction of the experimental budget normally required. The result is faster time-to-deployment, lower engineering overhead, and a scalable path for adapting robotic work systems across different customer environments.

Daniel Fukuba, Co-founder & CTO of Hyphen, said: "The next chapter for intelligent food automation is not about automating what is easy. It is about making anything automatable at the speed business demands. Foodservice operators have always had to choose between menu ambition and what automation could reliably handle. Partnering with Motoniq removes that constraint. Our customers can now bring new ingredients and new environments online faster than was previously possible, and that opens up a significantly larger opportunity for everything we are building."

The partnership follows Motoniq's recent publication of its foundational position paper, Robots Need More than VLA and World Models, which sets out why the next generation of physical AI requires a new architecture built around work, and why sample efficiency, not data scale alone, is the key to making physical AI commercially viable.

About Hyphen

Hyphen automates digital order production for foodservice. Our Automated Makeline increases throughput and accuracy, shortens peak wait times, and augments staff so teams can focus on guests. Learn more at usehyphen.com or email press@usehyphen.com.

About Motoniq

Motoniq is a physical AI company building the intelligence layer for the physical economy. Its technology is designed for real-world work, enabling robots and physical systems to perform reliably across variable real-world conditions, learn efficiently from data, and improve with every deployment. Motoniq operates across San Francisco, London, New York, and Zurich. The company's work is backed by a world-class founding scientific bench including researchers from Stanford, UCL, MIT, TU Darmstadt, ETH Zurich, and leading robotics institutions globally. For more information, visit motoniq.ai.