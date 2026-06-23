Google and Energy Dome Advance Multi-Continent Energy Storage Buildout with First Bilateral Project in Ireland

DUBLIN & MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Energy Dome, a leading long-duration energy storage technology developer, and Google announced their first bilateral commercial contract for a 23MW / 200MWh CO2 Battery project located in County Offaly, Ireland. The project is part of a long-term partnership the companies announced last year to deploy Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology at scale and advance Google’s ambition to expand access to affordable, secure and 24/7 clean energy for grids globally. This announcement is on the back of a 19 MW/200 MWh project in Arizona announced this month by Energy Dome, Google, and the local utility SRP.

This project will be developed, owned and operated by Energy Dome using its proprietary CO2 Battery technology. The technology works by using grid power to compress and store CO2, then, when power is needed, expanding the CO2 through a turbine to generate energy that is sent back to the grid.

Strengthening grid reliability and sustainability in Ireland

The Irish government has identified long-duration energy storage as a key solution for ensuring security of electricity supply, reducing system costs, and enabling Ireland’s ambitious policy framework to reach 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

Through this commercial project, Google and Energy Dome aim to establish a blueprint for how long-duration energy storage technology can contribute to an affordable, secure and clean electricity system in Ireland. By absorbing surplus energy during periods of oversupply and dispatching firm power during periods of system stress, Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery can enable smart, cost-effective utilization of the grid’s renewable energy resources to balance the system while alleviating local grid congestion bottlenecks.

Located in County Offaly in the Irish Midlands near the town of Rhode, the site is strategically located on a critical node of the Irish electric grid, with high-voltage lines serving the Greater Dublin metropolitan area. Expanding energy resources in this area of the country is essential to greater economic growth in Irish demand centers.

Developed in concert with Lumcloon Energy, a leading local developer based in the Midlands, Energy Dome’s project creates jobs and long-term community benefits from deploying its cutting-edge technology. The project is sited on a former peat-fired thermal power plant, and will provide a second life for this brownfield industrial land by repurposing it into an engine for the clean energy transition. Located near the Rhode Green Energy Park, the surrounding area has abundant energy resources, including solar and wind, which suffer from curtailment due to high congestion in the local grid. By storing energy for later dispatch, the project provides congestion relief and avoids the costly buildout of transmission lines, translating into greater affordability for all users on the grid.

Claudio Spadacini, Founder and CEO of Energy Dome, said: “We are proud to work with Google on a project that strengthens grid resilience and unlocks the path to 24/7 carbon-free energy in Ireland. This project is the first commercial bilateral deployment under the strategic partnership between our companies, which aims to develop CO2 Battery projects across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.”

Compared to most battery supply chains, which depend on lithium-ion and other critical minerals, Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery uses available and off-the-shelf components. The adoption of Energy Dome's proven technology in Ireland shows how dispatchable, long-duration energy storage can meet rising electricity demand while strengthening the country's energy security, resilience, and reliability.

“At Google, we are committed to catalyzing next-generation energy technologies to bolster grid resilience and introduce critical storage capacity to the system,” said Vanessa Hartley, Head of Google Ireland. “This milestone is a next step in our long-term partnership with Energy Dome, and will help scale their promising long-duration energy storage technology, charging ahead to an affordable, secure and clean energy future.”

The project has already secured land, planning consent, and grid connection. It has also been awarded a 10-year capacity contract by EirGrid, the State-owned transmission system operator, and is expected to come online in 2028. Energy Dome plans to develop a second 200 MWh unit at this site, establishing a long-duration energy storage hub in the Irish Midlands.

About Energy Dome

Energy Dome is a leading provider of innovative capacity solutions for utilities and AI infrastructure, powered by its patented CO2 Battery technology. The company’s proprietary system delivers cost-competitive, dispatchable capacity and 24/7 clean, reliable power using readily available materials, supporting grid reliability, energy security, and industrial competitiveness. As global electricity demand accelerates, driven by AI workloads, hyperscale computing, and the rapid expansion of data center infrastructure, Energy Dome is advancing the commercial deployment of its technology to deliver affordable, reliable, scalable, and lower-emissions power solutions for utilities, energy providers, hyperscalers, and large energy users.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.