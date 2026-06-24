Kioxia Signs Partnership Agreement for the 20th Asian Games and 5th Asian Para Games

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement with the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and Asian Para Games Organizing Committee to support both the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

At the 20th Asian Games—Asia's biggest sports competition, returning to Japan for the first time in 32 years—eSports will continue to be featured as an official medal event. Athletes will compete for medals across 11 disciplines and 13 titles. As the Official Gaming SSD provider for the Games, Kioxia will supply its fastest personal SSD, the EXCERIA PRO G2 SSD, ensuring an optimal competitive environment that will allow players to perform at their absolute best.

Guided by its mission of “Uplifting the world with ‘memory’,” Kioxia’s sponsorship of both events underscores its commitment to supporting the continued growth of eSports and helping to realize a more enriched, diverse digital society.

Partnership Agreement Details

Sponsorship Tiers: 20th Asian Games: Tier 4 Official Supplier 5th Asian Para Games: Tier 4 Official Supplier



Contract Period: From June 24 (the date of agreement signature) to December 31, 2026

Games Overview

20th Asian Games Dates: September 19 – October 4, 2026 (eSports events: September 23 – October 2, 2026) Location: Aichi Prefecture and its capital city of Nagoya Official Website: https://www.aichi-nagoya2026.org/en/



5th Asian Para Games Dates: October 18 – October 24, 2026 Location: Aichi Prefecture and its capital city of Nagoya Official Website: https://www.asianparagames-2026.org/en/



Official Gaming SSD Overview

Product Name: EXCERIA PRO G2 SSD

Product Website (Japanese website): https://www.kioxia.com/ja-jp/personal/ssd/exceria-pro-g2.html

Notes

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This announcement has been prepared to provide information on our business and does not constitute or form part of an offer or invitation to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in investment activity nor shall it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract thereof.

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems.