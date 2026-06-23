Clutch Health Selects Enigma Networks to Strengthen Cyber Resilience in the Age of AI

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enigma Networks®, the pioneer of Zero Trust for Internal Networks (ZTNX), today announced that Clutch Health has selected Enigma AI™ to strengthen continuous security monitoring, automate security operations, and streamline compliance reporting across its AI-powered patient engagement and loyalty platform.

"The reality is that attacks now happen at machine speed, while most security teams still rely on human-speed investigation and response." - Ed Dunkelberger, Chief Information Security Officer Share

The selection comes as threat actors increasingly weaponize AI to accelerate attacks – from automated vulnerability discovery to highly targeted impersonation attacks. Security leaders are under growing pressure to match that pace, not just with faster detection, but by determining what should be happening inside their networks before attackers can exploit what shouldn't.

"The reality is that attacks now happen at machine speed, while most security teams still rely on human-speed investigation and response," said Ed Dunkelberger, Chief Information Security Officer at Clutch Health. "Enigma AI acts like an always-on security engineer – continuously analyzing our environment, identifying what matters, and proactively delivering those insights to our team. That allows us to stay focused on protecting the business while also meeting the growing security and compliance expectations of our customers."

Clutch Health was also attracted to Enigma AI's ability to support ongoing compliance and customer assurance requirements. The company regularly responds to customer security questionnaires, audits, and RFPs requiring evidence of continuous monitoring, security controls, and anomaly detection. During audit periods, Enigma AI is expected to eliminate a significant amount of manual evidence collection and reporting work previously performed by security and compliance personnel.

"As attackers use AI to move faster, the right response isn't just faster patching and detection – it's governing internal trust before it can be exploited," said Bob Moul, CEO of Enigma Networks. “Clutch Health's team understood that early. They're using AI not just to keep pace with attackers, but to get ahead of them – simultaneously strengthening security, protecting critical patient data, and turning cyber resilience into a competitive advantage.”

With Enigma AI, Clutch Health gains:

Continuous internal network monitoring to keep pace with AI-accelerated threats

Proactive security intelligence delivered directly to security leadership

Reduced manual effort through automated monitoring, reporting, and evidence collection

Faster, more consistent responses to RFPs, security questionnaires, and audits

A force multiplier for the security team without additional headcount

About Enigma Networks

Enigma Networks is the creator of the ZTNX category and the developer of Enigma AI, the first platform purpose-built to deliver Internal Trust Governance at enterprise scale. Enigma AI determines which asset connections should exist – and eliminates those that shouldn’t – so attackers can’t hide and breaches can’t spread. Enigma AI deploys seamlessly across IT, OT, IoT, AI, and cloud – no agents, no disruption, no maintenance. Enigma Networks is backed by early-stage investors including Osage Venture Partners and United Effects Ventures. For more information, visit www.getenigma.ai.

About Clutch

Clutch is an AI-powered Retention, Loyalty, and Engagement Platform that helps businesses in Commerce and Healthcare build stronger relationships with their customers, patients, and members. Through personalized, data-driven communication, automation, and incentives, Clutch helps clients drive measurable outcomes in loyalty, retention, and health engagement.