Accenture Becomes First-Ever Global Partner of the Seattle Seahawks to Help Reinvent the Future of Football and Present the Lombardi Trophy Tour with Stops Across the Globe

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has entered a multi-year relationship with the Seattle Seahawks, becoming the organization’s first-ever global partner. The collaboration will help modernize the business of football through technology consulting, data and AI.

The partnership begins with foundational transformation work to help strengthen the Seahawks’ data infrastructure strategy and platform design, unlocking new opportunities across fan engagement, business operations and future innovation.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief that the future of sport will be built through innovation and is being reinvented with technology,” said Erica Tapper, director of operations, Communications, Media and High-Tech, Accenture. “Together with the Seahawks, we’re combining tech, data and AI to create new growth opportunities and deliver meaningful impact for fans both globally and in the Seattle community.”

As the Seahawks continue to expand their global presence, the relationship will also create new opportunities for Accenture and the team to engage fans in key international markets, building on Accenture’s broader work helping sports organizations grow and evolve through technology-led reinvention.

Kicking off the collaboration is the Accenture-presented Seahawks Trophy Tour—an international roadshow bringing the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX championship hardware to key cities across Germany, Australia, and Canada. The Tour will create once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences in markets where NFL fever is growing fast, connecting global audiences directly to Seattle’s storied football legacy.

“This partnership brings together two organizations committed to innovation and global engagement, and is an exciting step forward for the Seahawks as we continue to expand our international efforts,” said Isabelle Van Coevorden, Seahawks managing director of Global Markets. “Accenture’s expertise and worldwide presence make them an ideal partner as we look to grow a love for the game around the world.”

Unlike traditional sponsorships focused primarily on branding and visibility, this collaboration is rooted in business transformation—bringing together Accenture’s expertise in technology, data and AI with one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises.

Accenture will support the Seahawks with strategic technology initiatives while also activating the partnership through storytelling, fan engagement and business relationship opportunities in priority markets.

Importantly, the alliance is also designed to create lasting impact in Seattle through community-focused initiatives, including scholarship support, volunteer engagement and programs that help expand access and opportunity in the local community.

The partnership adds to Accenture’s growing portfolio of business-led sports collaborations—including the NFL, women’s tennis and golf—where the company helps organizations modernize operations, accelerate growth and reinvent the future of sport through technology, data and AI.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 799,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.