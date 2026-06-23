Beyond Cloud Consulting Partners with Cleo to Deliver Seamless NetSuite Integration and Supply Chain Automation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, an Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner and a global leader in supply chain orchestration solutions through its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Beyond Cloud Consulting, an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner. This collaboration will further empower NetSuite customers with seamless, scalable supply chain integration capabilities across external systems and trading partner networks that drive operational efficiency and improved partner-ecosystem visibility.

With deep expertise in NetSuite and a proven track record across industries such as Machinery, Wholesale Distribution, Food & Beverage, Retail, and more, Beyond Cloud Consulting delivers end-to-end ERP services—from implementation and customization to integration and managed support. By teaming with Cleo, Beyond Cloud is enhancing its ability to connect NetSuite with external trading partners, applications, and eCommerce platforms through modern EDI and API-based integrations.

“We chose to partner with Cleo because of their unmatched expertise in AI-driven supply chain orchestration,” said Patricia Barkol, Director of Sales at Beyond Cloud Consulting. “Together, we’re helping clients eliminate data silos, automate critical workflows, and build future-ready supply chain integration strategies that scale with their business. Cleo truly … never stops.”

The partnership, which began in March 2025, focuses on delivering solutions that:

Enable end-to-end connectivity between NetSuite and external trading partner systems.

Automate EDI and B2B workflows across partner ecosystems to reduce manual errors.

Improve scalability for growing transaction volumes and multi-partner networks.

Enhance visibility into cross-system supply chain and financial operations.

One example of the partnership’s impact is with a mutual customer, a leader in the U.S. egg production industry, that leveraged Beyond Cloud’s NetSuite expertise and Cleo’s robust EDI capabilities to streamline order processing and partner transactions. As a result, the customer was able to further reduce manual data entry, improve order accuracy, and increase real-time supply chain visibility.

“As the pioneer and leader in AI-driven supply chain orchestration solutions, Cleo is a strong fit for Beyond Cloud Consulting’s customers because our solutions help them connect, integrate, and automate their toughest and most complex B2B transactions with speed and reliability,” Cleo President and CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan said. “We appreciate this unique opportunity to showcase our innovation, responsiveness to customers, and both parties’ unwavering commitment to our mutual success.”

This partnership underscores the two companies’ shared mission to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient supply chains for NetSuite users across industries.

About Beyond Cloud Consulting

Beyond Cloud Consulting is dedicated to facilitating organizations in their digital transformation endeavors through the adept implementation and support of Oracle NetSuite, the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. Their comprehensive suite of services caters to a diverse clientele. As a recipient of multiple awards, Beyond Cloud Consulting is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the operational efficiency and success of our valued clients.

Beyond Cloud Consulting is an award-winning NetSuite Alliance Partner, guiding companies through ERP evaluation, implementation, and ongoing managed services. BCC delivers proven success across a variety of sectors, including agriculture, food & beverage, manufacturing, and distribution. Beyond Cloud is dedicated to driving operational efficiency, innovation, and measurable results for our clients, ensuring they get the most from their technology investment.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical supply chain orchestration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premises applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.