Advantest Partners with OpenLight to Develop Silicon Photonics Test Solutions for High-Volume Manufacturing

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) and OpenLight, a leader in heterogeneous silicon photonics integration and custom Photonic Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (PASIC) design, today announced their plans to partner and develop solutions for scalable, high-volume silicon photonics testing.

As AI and high-performance computing workloads grow, data centers are increasingly adopting silicon photonics and co-packaged optics technology to deliver the bandwidth, latency, and power efficiency required by next-generation AI applications. To support this shift, Advantest will work with OpenLight to address the unique challenges of high-volume electro-optical device (e.g., Optical Engine) testing. Through this collaboration, Advantest and OpenLight aim to establish an end-to-end test solution for high-volume manufacturing, enabling scalable production of next-generation silicon photonics devices and accelerating the adoption of optical interconnect technologies for data centers and high-speed networking applications.

“We work closely with our foundry partners to design and manufacture innovative PASICs to support the advancement of AI technology,” said Adam Carter, CEO of OpenLight. “We are pleased to collaborate with Advantest as part of this ecosystem. Their leadership in test will allow us to offer sophisticated solutions that deliver customer value and address demands for high-volume manufacturing.”

“As we broaden our silicon photonics capabilities, we are pleased to partner with OpenLight to accelerate end-to-end semiconductor technology development,” said Doug Lefever, representative director and group CEO of Advantest Corporation. “As AI and high-performance computing continue to drive demand for greater bandwidth and energy efficiency, this partnership enables us to innovate test solutions that help customers scale production and help bring next-generation photonic technologies to market faster, meeting the needs of the AI era.”

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at https://www.advantest.com/en/.

About OpenLight

OpenLight is a leader in the heterogeneous integration of III-V devices in silicon photonics.

OpenLight’s world-leading PASIC technology, supported by its process design kit (PDK), integrates all active and passive components of silicon photonics devices into a single chip, enabling high-performance, energy-efficient photonics solutions across datacom, telecom, automotive, AI, and quantum computing applications and markets.

The company’s recent $50 million Series A-1 funding round, bringing total funding to $84 million, reflects growing commercial momentum and accelerating customer adoption across next-generation photonics applications. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with offices in Silicon Valley.

Read more at http://www.openlightphotonics.com

All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.