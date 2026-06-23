Ameresco to Deliver Smart Water Metering infrastructure to Texas Municipal Utilities to Improve Operational Efficiency and Customer Service

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & GREATER HOUSTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the execution of two Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) contracts with the cities of Baytown and Shenandoah, Texas, representing a combined investment of more than $5 million in modernized water system technology.

Ameresco’s AMI projects in Baytown and Shenandoah will modernize water infrastructure, improve system visibility, support faster leak detection, and provide residents with more accurate, timely water usage data. Share

By providing near real-time usage information and proactive alerts, AMI enables the cities to deliver more responsive customer service while helping residents better understand and manage their utility consumption. Together, the Baytown and Shenandoah projects reflect a significant investment in smart water infrastructure across Texas, delivering measurable benefits for utilities and residents alike, including:

Modernization of water metering infrastructure using AMI technology resulting in reduced operational costs

using AMI technology resulting in reduced operational costs Improved system visibility through hourly consumption data and enhanced operational insight

through hourly consumption data and enhanced operational insight Faster leak detection and proactive monitoring , supporting water loss reduction & environmental stewardship

, supporting water loss reduction & environmental stewardship Increased customer transparency through access to accurate, timely water usage data, building confidence in billing accuracy and strengthening public trust in utility operations

The City of Baytown will be rolling out a phased deployment of water meter infrastructure starting with its residential meters. The project will enhance the City’s ability to quickly respond to citizens’ inquiries, improve meter accuracy from meters past their useful life, and reduce the need for manual meter reading. Increased data visibility will also help streamline utility operations while supporting long-term water conservation efforts, improved leak detection, and future infrastructure planning.

Shenandoah, who was faced with an Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) system that had reached the end of its useful life, turned to Ameresco to help them select the right AMI solution. Working closely with city staff, Ameresco developed a turnkey AMI solution to address aging metering infrastructure and improve customer service. The project includes the replacement or retrofit of more than 1,700 water meters with solid-state meters and AMI endpoints, improving accuracy and operational efficiency. Through reliable, high-resolution consumption data, the system will enhance billing accuracy and provide residents with transparent access to their water usage via a customer portal.

Both projects also integrate the AMI system with each City’s utility billing platform and include system software, data integration, and long-term operational support to ensure sustained performance.

“These projects reflect the growing focus across Texas communities on investing in water infrastructure that delivers real, operational value today,” said Louis Maltezos, Co-President of Ameresco. “By deploying AMI technology in Baytown and Shenandoah, we’re helping cities improve efficiency, strengthen customer trust, and better manage one of their most critical resources.”

“This is exactly the kind of investment that strengthens Baytown’s foundation,” said Jason Reynolds, Baytown’s City Manager. “By modernizing our water infrastructure with AMI technology, we are gaining real-time, data-driven visibility to operate more efficiently, detect issues faster, and plan smarter for the future.”

Reynolds added, “For the first time, Baytonians will have direct access to their own water usage data, bringing greater transparency and a stronger connection to how their city serves them.”

“Investing in AMI technology allows Shenandoah to modernize critical infrastructure while improving service for our residents,” said Sam Masiel, Shenandoah’s City Administrator. “With near real-time data and enhanced system visibility, we can reduce water loss, respond faster to issues, and deliver a better overall customer experience.”

Together, these projects demonstrate how targeted AMI investments can help municipalities modernize critical infrastructure while laying the foundation for more efficient, resilient water systems across Texas.

To learn more about Ameresco’s AMI and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) solutions, visit https://www.ameresco.com/advanced-metering-infrastucture/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported awarded backlog as of May 31, 2026.