LQR House in Advanced Negotiations with ByteDance Across Its Artificial Intelligence Vertical

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LQR House Inc. (the “Company” or “LQR House”) (NASDAQ:YHC) today confirmed that it is in advanced negotiations with ByteDance regarding a strategic relationship spanning ByteDance’s artificial intelligence vertical, the family of enterprise AI models and infrastructure built by one of the world’s largest technology companies.

These discussions are a continuation of the strategy LQR House set out when it acquired and consolidated Fusion Five Continents Securities Limited earlier this year. Fusion Five Continents is a New Zealand licensed brokerage that operates an AI-powered investment platform offering USDT-based funding and settlement, connecting approximately 4,000 investors to U.S. and Hong Kong equity markets. LQR House announced the multi-tranche acquisition in April 2026 and, on June 2, 2026, closed on an additional 30% interest for $39 million, crossing the 50% threshold to become Fusion Five Continent’s controlling shareholder and consolidating the brokerage’s profitable results into the Company’s financial statements.

The Company is developing Fusion Five Continents into an engine for AI-driven research and portfolio optimization. A relationship with ByteDance’s AI vertical is intended to put frontier artificial intelligence behind that engine.

Negotiations on the broader relationship are active and ongoing and are expected to extend to cloud computing and other AI technologies. The Company expects to announce concrete steps in the coming days and will provide further detail at that time.

“We did not acquire Fusion Five Continents to operate a brokerage the conventional way. We acquired it to build something AI-native,” said Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer of LQR House. “A relationship with ByteDance’s artificial intelligence vertical is the kind of foundation that makes that ambition real. We will have more to share with shareholders shortly.”

About LQR House Inc.

In addition to its ownership of Fusion Five Continents Securities, LQR House intends to remain a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry, measuring campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com. Backed by an influential network of around 460 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. With its controlling stake in Fusion Five Continents Securities, LQR House now operates at the intersection of digital finance, global capital markets, and consumer commerce.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding LQR House's strategic plans, partnership outcomes, product development timelines, geographic expansion, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The plans described herein contemplate the negotiation and execution of definitive contracts, which may not occur on the terms described or at all. There can be no assurance that the capabilities contemplated by the negotiations and any definitive contracts will be successfully developed, commercialized, or distributed or that any commercial relationship between the parties will be entered into or maintained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, product development risks, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, competitive dynamics, supply chain conditions, and the ability of the parties to negotiate definitive agreements. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in LQR House's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. LQR House undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.