International Sandberg Development to Build New U.S. Headquarters in Prince William County

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandberg Development Inc., a Swedish investment company, will build a new 87,565 square foot U.S. headquarters in Innovation Park with plans for a future expansion of 48,330 square feet. Situated at the key corner of the park, the new modern architectural building at 9349 Hornbaker Road will sit across from the FBI’s Northern Virginia Resident Agency.

“Our United States headquarters will provide our North American businesses with a world class facility and serve as a landing point for additional portfolio companies expanding to the U.S. market,” said Matthew Casciano, President, Sandberg Development Inc Share

The new corporate headquarters and advanced manufacturing facility will be built over two phases in the next four years and will bring $43 million in capital investment, creating 32 new high-quality jobs with an average annual wage of $118,000.

“Our United States headquarters will provide our North American businesses with a world class facility and serve as a landing point for additional portfolio companies expanding to the U.S. market,” said Matthew Casciano, President, Sandberg Development Inc. “We are excited to build a four-story, Scandinavian-inspired office space with energy-efficient materials that will house advanced manufacturing, robotics, and collaborative workspaces for our employees. This project demonstrates our group’s commitment to the U.S. market and we truly appreciate all the support received from Prince William County.”

Founded in 1959, Sandberg Development currently operates four U.S.-based companies in Prince William County, generating $100 million in U.S. sales. The four companies operate across a range of industries, including government contractors providing virtual reality training, optics, and weapons sighting systems to federal agencies, the U.S. military, and local law enforcement, including the Prince William County Police.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors (BOCS) approved a $1.6 million Economic Development Opportunity Fund (EDOF) grant and an agreement to sell Sandberg Development approximately 11.06 acres of county-owned property between Hornbaker Road and Prince William County Parkway (Route 234) to support the project.

“We are excited to encourage and celebrate international interest in our growing Nexus234 Innovation District,” said Deshundra Jefferson, Chair-at-Large, BOCS. “Supporting Sandberg Development’s expansion with an EDOF grant is one way Prince William County can showcase our business-friendly climate and our growing opportunity landscape on a global scale.”

One company that will consolidate in the new headquarters will be Aimpoint, which Sandberg Development has owned since its founding in 1975. The company moved Aimpoint’s U.S. headquarters to Prince William County in 2016.

“Sandberg Development represents what can happen when we foster innovation in business,” said Tom Gordy, Supervisor, Brentsville District. “To think what began as a Swedish hunter's idea for improved accuracy turned into Aimpoint, renowned and trusted by military, law enforcement, and outdoor professionals all over the world.”

About Sandberg Development

Sandberg Development Inc. is a family-owned Swedish investment company founded in 1959, with 600+ employees across 11 subsidiaries and investments in 14 others. The company focuses on innovation-driven technologies in water conservation, quality of life, and security, with group sales exceeding $300 million in 2025.

Sandberg Development Inc. is represented by Transwestern and Cambridge Development Group LLC. in connection with the land acquisition and property development.

https://www.sandbergdevelopment.com/en/about-us