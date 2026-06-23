Bolla Oil Selects PAR Technology to Power Its First Customer Loyalty Program

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolla Oil Corporation, the operator of Bolla Market convenience stores, has selected PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) as its technology partner to launch Bolla Rewards, the company’s first customer loyalty program. Powered by PAR Retail™, Bolla Rewards is designed to drive repeat in-store visits, deliver immediate customer value, and deepen engagement across more than 160 locations throughout the New York Tri-State area.

Beyond launching its first loyalty program, Bolla selected PAR Retail as a strategic platform partner to support a broader customer engagement roadmap. PAR Retail powers both Bolla Rewards and the brand's mobile app experience, while enabling future capabilities, including tobacco loyalty, planned for a later phase. The platform surfaces insights that drive smarter engagement decisions as the program grows.

“The era of disconnected software is over. What Bolla is building with PAR isn’t a loyalty program – it’s an intelligence layer that turns data across customers, operations, and engagement into real-time action at every location,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “That’s the difference between point solutions and a platform that compounds value.”

Bolla selected PAR Retail for its deep expertise in convenience, retail, and foodservice, its comprehensive loyalty and engagement capabilities, and its ability to support a broader customer engagement ecosystem, from loyalty and mobile experiences to tobacco loyalty and more, across large, multi‑location operators. At a time when many retailers already have established loyalty programs, launching one from the ground up represents a significant investment in customer engagement and long-term brand performance.

“Our customers have more choices than ever, and loyalty gives us a way to build stronger, more meaningful connections with them,” said Jay Singh, Vice President of Bolla Oil. “Bolla Rewards allows us to deliver immediate value through focused, easy-to-redeem offers while reinforcing the experience our guests expect every time they are at a Bolla Market. PAR Retail was the right partner to help us launch a program designed to scale with our business and support long-term growth.”

Bolla Rewards is built for fast adoption, keeping the program simple, valuable, and easy to use from day one, anchored by a focused set of high-impact in-store offers that deliver clear, tangible savings. With PAR Retail’s scalable technology in place, Bolla is positioned to evolve its customer engagement strategy over time, introducing new experiences and capabilities as consumer expectations, technology, and business needs continue to change.

“Bolla Rewards is built around outcomes that matter, from driving immediate customer value to supporting sustained business growth,” said Jake Kiser, General Manager, PAR Retail. “Our role is to help Bolla transform everyday in-store visits into meaningful engagement – driving increased visit frequency, higher spend, and a scalable foundation for what comes next through PAR’s unified, intelligent orchestration layer.”

For more information about PAR Retail’s solutions and how they help retailers strengthen customer engagement, visit our website.

About Bolla Oil Corporation

Bolla Market is a vertically integrated convenience retail and fuel operator focused on delivering scalable growth, operational efficiency, and premium customer experiences across every location. With a rapidly expanding footprint, Bolla Market combines high-volume fuel retailing with modern convenience store formats designed to maximize per-site performance. Our locations are strategically positioned and optimized through data-driven merchandising, streamlined operations, and a strong emphasis on fresh food, proprietary offerings, and top-tier national brands. We partner with leading suppliers, distributors, and service providers to create mutually beneficial relationships that drive consistent traffic, strong unit economics, and long-term value. Our infrastructure supports efficient logistics, supply chain reliability, and rapid deployment of new concepts and products across our network.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) delivers an agentic operating platform that enables smarter, more consistent operations for multi unit brands across restaurant, retail, and high volume commerce. PAR’s platform brings together mission critical software—point of sale, digital ordering, loyalty, payments, and back office systems—along with hardware and data to orchestrate decisions and workflows across systems, locations, and guest touchpoints in real time. Designed to drive measurable outcomes, PAR helps brands improve efficiency, deliver better experiences, and make every store more profitable. Learn more at partech.com.