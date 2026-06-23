NationsBenefits Redefines Access Through National Expansion of Integrated Wellness, OTC, and Nutrition Benefits

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, the leading healthcare fintech and benefits platform, today announced a collaboration with Sam’s Club to expand access to nutritious food and over-the-counter (OTC) essentials for millions of health plan and Sam's Club members nationwide. This collaboration enables health plan members to use their NationsBenefits Mastercard® Prepaid Flex Card* with clarity, offering them the flexibility to make health choices at the places they already frequent.

The infrastructure serves as a centralized point of care, layering NationsBenefits capability in nutrition support and behavioral incentives onto every retail touchpoint. Share

The infrastructure serves as a centralized point of care, layering NationsBenefits capability in nutrition support and behavioral incentives onto every retail touchpoint. In addition, Sam’s Club Pharmacy further supports connected care with prescription refills, immunizations, and medication counseling, allowing health plan members to complete grocery, OTC, and pharmacy needs in one trip.

“Health plan members need clarity, not complexity,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO, NationsBenefits. “By integrating the NationsBenefits Flex Card and proprietary fintech infrastructure with Sam’s Club’s nationwide, we connect pharmacy, covered food and OTC purchases to benefits, which helps improve checkout eligibility and clarity, reduce denials, and turn everyday shopping into measurable adherence and better health outcomes.”

This collaboration deepens the strategic relationship between the two organizations, building upon NationsBenefits’ role in leading the national expansion and transformation of Sam’s Club Hearing Centers across the country. By layering these new pharmacy, grocery and OTC capabilities onto the hearing care delivered through NationsHearing in-club, the platform creates a powerful, unified health ecosystem. This type of care integration delivers compounding clinical value, with American Journal of Managed Care data showing that when health plan members actively engage with their grocery benefits, it acts as a gateway to broader adherence, driving a 6.6% relative increase in annual wellness visits and a 4.9% increase in primary care doctor visits. Members can now seamlessly manage their hearing health, nutritional choices, and everyday OTC needs all within a connected health journey.

This collaboration also bridges persistent access gaps by bringing benefits to widely accessible retail locations and turning coverage into healthy, day-to-day purchasing. Operationally, this is how it works:

Item-level eligibility at checkout : Eligible grocery and OTC items are verified in real-time with appropriate benefit allowances applied instantly.

: Eligible grocery and OTC items are verified in real-time with appropriate benefit allowances applied instantly. One card, integrated experience : Health plan members present their Flex Card in-club at participating Sam’s Club locations, where eligibility is determined instantly for covered categories.

: Health plan members present their Flex Card in-club at participating Sam’s Club locations, where eligibility is determined instantly for covered categories. Retail + pharmacy in one trip: Health plan members can refill prescriptions and access immunizations through Sam’s Club Pharmacy while completing eligible grocery and OTC purchases.

Together, these engagements further integrate grocery, OTC, and pharmacy into one clear experience. The NationsBenefits Flex Card experience is now available exclusively in-club at participating Sam’s Club locations nationwide, and an active club membership is required to shop. Availability, eligible categories, and allowance amounts are determined by each health plan; members should consult their plan materials for details.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits is the leading healthcare fintech, benefit, and outcomes company at the forefront of the convergence of commerce and care. By unifying supplemental benefits, financial technology, and clinical outcome solutions into a single, seamless ecosystem, NationsBenefits transforms how health plans and members engage with the healthcare journey. The company partners with Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial health plans to provide innovative rewards and incentives, data analytics, and care-gap closure solutions to drive growth and improve population health. Through its proprietary fintech infrastructure and integrated platform, NationsBenefits transforms traditional benefit administration into a precision tool for outcome improvement and care program adherence. By leveraging opt-in health data to drive smarter choices and expand access to essential health solutions, NationsBenefits empowers members, optimizes their experience at every touchpoint, and is dedicated to improving quality of life by making healthy outcomes more accessible. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.