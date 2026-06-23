WS Game Company Launches First U.S.-Manufactured Game, Monopoly Americana

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WS Game Company, one of the few premium board game manufacturers with an authorized Hasbro license, today announced the launch of the Monopoly Americana Edition board game, its first game manufactured in the United States. Now available for pre-order at wsgamecompany.com for $80 with expected ship dates in July, the game pays homage to 250 years of American history and culture with an oversized coffee-table-book-styled package design.

“With tariff uncertainty, we’ve seen both a challenge and opportunity as a small business to find new ways to bring our customers the games they know and love,” said Jonathan Silva, co-owner and CEO, WS Game Company. “Monopoly Americana serves as an incredible milestone and leap forward for us, reflecting where we’ve been as a brand and how we’re continuing to build. We’re thrilled that our first U.S.-manufactured game is one that’s brought American families together for nearly a century.”

The Monopoly Americana Edition board game is manufactured in partnership with Cartamundi in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

“Design and display are at the heart of every game we create, and our intent is that each game will find a place of pride in our customers' homes,” said Adam Hocherman, Director of New Business Development, WS Game Company. “We set out to manufacture our new title, Monopoly Americana, in the United States. It proved challenging to find the right domestic partners, especially at the sub-component level. Ultimately, our perseverance paid off and, in conjunction with Cartamundi, we were able to launch a new premium board game product that celebrates the spirit of America in both form and origin.”

Inspired by WS Game Company’s best-selling Vintage Bookshelf Collection, this oversized coffee-table-book-inspired packaging neatly stores all of the full-sized game components in a way that looks great even when the game is not in play.

Premium features include:

A full-size Monopoly game housed inside a striking coffee-table-book-style package designed for both play and display

Six Americana-inspired die-cast tokens, including a baseball glove, Liberty Bell, and an apple pie

A custom game board featuring property names inspired by iconic American landmarks

An integrated banker’s tray that keeps gameplay neatly organized

Custom Stars and Stripes cards inspired by classic Chance and Community Chest cards

National park-themed Monopoly money that celebrates America’s scenic heritage

To learn more about WS Game Company and to purchase the Monopoly Americana Edition board game, please visit wsgamecompany.com.

About WS Game Company:

WS Game Company is the premier creator behind luxury customized editions of branded and classic tabletop games. Founded in 2000 by former Hasbro Games employees, the authorized Hasbro licensee is powered by ingenuity and passion for producing premium games that are fun to play and display.

Since its inception, WS Game Company has created custom, luxury versions of Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, Candy Land, Battleship, and more for its own catalog, as well as in partnership with brands like Kith, Nike, Magnolia, Crate & Barrel, Barnes & Noble, L.L. Bean, and other notable brands.

The Hasbro, Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, Candy Land, and Battleship names and logos are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2026 Hasbro.

About Hasbro:

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.