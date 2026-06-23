Syntax Bio and Applied StemCell Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Stem Cell Innovation

CHICAGO & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax Bio, a synthetic biology company programming the next generation of cell therapies, and Applied StemCell Corp. (ASC), a leader in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology and genome engineering, today announced a strategic collaboration to help unlock the next generation of regenerative medicine. The collaboration will focus on evaluating ASC’s iPSC and hypoimmune cell lines using Syntax Bio’s proprietary Cellgorithm™ platform to advance stem cell research and therapeutic application discovery and development.

Syntax Bio and Applied StemCell are combining advanced iPSC and genome engineering technologies with the Cellgorithm™ platform to generate data and accelerate scalable, reproducible cell therapy discovery, development and manufacturing. Share

Through the collaboration, Applied StemCell is providing Syntax Bio with iPSC lines, including its GMP-compatible hypoimmune iPSC platform, which combines immune-evasion genome engineering with TARGATT™ site-specific gene integration technology. These engineered cells are designed to support the development of next-generation allogeneic cell therapies by addressing challenges associated with immune recognition, genetic stability and manufacturing scalability.

ASC will also provide technical expertise to support Syntax Bio’s research focused on improving the efficiency, reproducibility, and scalability of stem cell development. Syntax Bio will evaluate ASC’s cell lines using Cellgorithm™ to generate data that will be shared between the companies. The companies are working to advance the development of clinically-relevant cell-based therapies to serve more patients.

“We are excited to collaborate with Syntax Bio to explore how programmable cell engineering can help unlock the next generation of regenerative medicine,” said Dolores Baksh, Ph.D., CEO of Applied StemCell. “ASC has spent years developing advanced iPSC and genome engineering capabilities designed to support therapeutic innovation. By combining our cell engineering expertise with Syntax Bio’s Cellgorithm platform, we see an opportunity to help accelerate the development of more reproducible, scalable approaches for cell therapy research and manufacturing.”

Cellgorithm technology simplifies stem cell differentiation by programming the sequence of gene activations needed to create specific cell types. The platform reduces the need for repeated manual interventions and has demonstrated the ability to generate target cell types in days or weeks rather than months.

“Cell therapy development still faces major challenges related to process variability and scalability required to efficiently generate functional cell types,” said John Craighead, Ph.D., CEO of Syntax Bio. “Our Cellgorithm platform was designed to address those discovery, development and manufacturing bottlenecks by programming cells through DNA-based instructions that mimic natural development. Collaborating with Applied StemCell gives us access to advanced iPSC technologies that can help accelerate broader adoption of programmable approaches in regenerative medicine.”

The collaboration creates opportunities for joint scientific and commercial activities as well as use of shared findings to support future research and development.

About Syntax Bio

Syntax Bio is a synthetic biology company programming the next generation of cell therapies. Its proprietary Cellgorithm™ platform uses a CRISPR-based system to program and accelerate stem cell differentiation, transforming how regenerative medicines are discovered, developed, and manufactured. By replacing slow, labor-intensive differentiation processes with a rapid, programmable approach that mimics human development, Syntax Bio makes cellular generation more reliable and scalable at unprecedented speed, unlocking new possibilities across the biotechnology industry. Learn more at www.syntaxbio.com.

About Applied StemCell

Applied StemCell (ASC) is a genome engineering platform company advancing the future of genetic and cell-based medicine through its proprietary TARGATT™ and S-SELeCT™ technologies. These innovations enable safe, scalable, site-specific integration of large payloads with reliable gene expression for the development of next-generation therapies, ex vivo and in vivo. With deep expertise in iPSCs and cell line engineering, ASC provides end-to-end solutions that accelerate innovation across academia and biopharma. Its strong IP foundation and cutting-edge technologies empower partners to move from concept to clinic with precision, scalability and confidence. Learn more at www.appliedstemcell.com.