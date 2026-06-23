Woodford Reserve Partners with Kentucky Derby-Winning Trainer Cherie DeVaux on Limited-Edition Double Oaked Single Barrel Bourbon Benefiting Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

VERSAILLES, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned Thoroughbred racehorse trainer Cherie DeVaux, who won this year’s Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes with Golden Tempo, has partnered with Woodford Reserve Distillery to launch a limited-edition, philanthropic bourbon.

Days after her historic win, DeVaux personally tasted and selected three exceptional single barrels of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, creating a highly collectible release for racing fans and bourbon enthusiasts. The bottles are called “Cherie DeVaux Derby Gold.”

Proceeds from every bottle sold will directly benefit the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, a non-profit that accredits organizations dedicated to retraining and rehoming Thoroughbreds after their racing careers.

Fans are invited to celebrate this exclusive collaboration at an official bottle release and signing event:

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. EDT

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. EDT Location: Woodford Reserve, 7785 McCracken Pike, Versailles

Woodford Reserve, 7785 McCracken Pike, Versailles Highlights: Opportunity to purchase the limited single-barrel bottles and meet Cherie DeVaux. Bottles are $99.99. A very limited number will be sold online via woodfordreserve.com to states where shipping is legal.

“Cherie and I share a love of The Kentucky Derby, horses and bourbon,” Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said. “So, this special bottle release benefitting retired thoroughbreds is a trifecta.”

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us at www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

Please Drink Responsibly

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol. The Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY. Woodford Reserve is a registered trademark. ©2026 Brown-Forman Distillery, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Aftercare Alliance

The nonprofit Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, retire, and rehome Thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding.

Funded initially by seed money from Breeders’ Cup Ltd., The Jockey Club, and Keeneland Association Inc., Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance is supported by owners, trainers, breeders, racetracks, aftercare professionals, and other industry groups.