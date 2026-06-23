Nametag Deepens Partnership with ServiceNow to Protect Enterprise Helpdesks Against Impersonation Attacks

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nametag, the workforce identity assurance platform, today announced a deepened integration with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention. As a ServiceNow Build Partner, the integration embeds Nametag's identity assurance engine directly into ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), giving service desk agents the ability to confirm who they are helping before acting on requests like password resets, MFA changes, and account unlocks.

Enterprise service desks have become a primary target for impersonation attacks. In 2025, social engineering attacks against two UK retailers cost an estimated $600 million after attackers impersonated employees to trick helpdesk agents into resetting credentials for privileged accounts. According to Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, 80% of breaches begin with identity compromise. The pattern is clear. Attackers bypass technical controls by targeting the human process at the helpdesk.

"As we enter a new era defined by intelligent systems, cybersecurity and resilience must be embedded into every layer of the business," said Alix Douglas, group vice president, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. "Nametag's certified integration with ServiceNow, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, empowers customers to verify the person behind every request before performing sensitive actions—helping reduce impersonation risk, strengthen auditability, and protect critical services at scale. Together, we're helping organizations build secure, scalable digital foundations that support long-term innovation."

With the integration, agents initiate a verification request from inside a ServiceNow record, share a secure link with the person requesting help, and see a pass or fail result in real time without leaving ServiceNow. Users verify their identity on their mobile device in under 30 seconds. The integration requires no workflow redesign and no new system for agents to learn. It installs and configures in minutes from the ServiceNow Store.

"Service desk teams often have to make high-stakes identity decisions under pressure, relying on manual processes and human judgment. Embedding Nametag directly into ServiceNow makes identity verification part of the support workflow. This removes guesswork, protects against impersonation, and creates a clear audit trail before actions like password and MFA resets are taken," said Richard Biever, Senior Director, Information Security at ElevateBio.

The expanded integration adds ServiceNow Interaction Management to existing incident coverage, doubling Nametag's footprint within the platform. Interactions are the system of record for chat, walk-up, phone, and virtual agent traffic, allowing identity to be confirmed at the point of contact, not just after a ticket is opened. As a result, agents no longer have to begin working a request before confirming who they are helping.

Nametag's 2026 Workforce Impersonation Report identifies helpdesk social engineering as one of six workforce impersonation trends shaping enterprise security in 2026. AI-generated voice cloning, real-time deepfake video, and pretexting scripts built from scraped employee data have fundamentally changed the threat profile at the service desk.

Agents are being asked to make high-stakes identity decisions against adversaries specifically trained to defeat human judgment. No amount of agent training closes that gap. Only verified identity does.

"The helpdesk has become the front door for impersonation attacks. Attackers don’t need to defeat technical controls. They call the service desk, impersonate an employee, and convince an agent to reset credentials. Every day, agents process password resets and MFA changes for people they cannot verify. That is the gap attackers exploit. This integration puts a verified identity decision, pass or fail, directly inside the ServiceNow AI Platform that agents already use," said Nametag CEO Aaron Painter.

Nametag maintains SOC 2 Type II certification and supports GDPR compliance. No biometric data is stored. Retained verification photographs are subject to configurable retention policies defined by the customer.

Nametag's integration for ServiceNow is certified and available now on the ServiceNow Store. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit getnametag.com.

About Nametag

Nametag verifies the real human behind high-risk workforce actions. Where identity providers verify accounts, Nametag verifies the person, delivering clear, defensible identity decisions with built-in privacy controls and managed resolution when edge cases arise. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, Nametag helps organizations verify identity across hiring and onboarding, helpdesk and account recovery, and high-risk agentic AI approval workflows. For more information, visit getnametag.com.

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